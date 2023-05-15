Ferragamo Unveils Western Style Pre-Fall 2023 Campaign – PAUSE Online





Italian fashion leaders Ferragamo have officially unveiled their new creative venture, launching their Pre-Fall 2023 collection campaign. After unveiling a full preview of the Pre-Fall 2023 collection in December 2022, Ferragamo has now moved forward with a sleek new campaign for the range, channeling a distinctly effortless aesthetic as minimalist silhouettes, clean cuts and denim pieces all-rounders are making their way into the spotlight. Opting for an American Western-style design palette, the collection draws inspiration from founder Salvatore Ferragamo’s rich history and looks to his famous cowboy boots for the film. The covered wagon(1923) as a focal point of inspiration, with creative director Maximilian Davis adding his own input by subtly layering elements of traditional Western tropes in the campaign and rooms. For example, the collection introduces an affection for denim, while gingham prints and pocket detailing add a true cowboy-style feel, with belt bags and loafers combining that desired aesthetic with Ferragamo’s rich history. and leather. Plus, new iterations of the Ferragamo bag with cut-out detailing, now adorned with a leather interior, and all-new seasonal variations of the Wanda handbag make this campaign unmistakably Ferragamo. In a campaign and collection statement, Maximilian Davis said the following: “I want to explore what contemporary essentials are, from denim to evening wear. Taking classic pieces from the everyday wardrobe and twisting or subverting them with textures and materials that make them more modern, more playful and more unexpected. Check out the Ferragamo Pre-Fall 2023 campaign below.

PHOTO CREDIT: Tyler Mitchell/Ferragamo

