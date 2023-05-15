Reddit thinks Kangana won fashion hearts, not Priyanka at Bajirao Mastani | Bollywood





Films, regardless of languages, always have a main pair, but a secondary character wins the hearts of the audience many times over. Even years after watching a movie, we remember this iconic character. Recently, a post was shared on Reddit with the caption “Team not the main character but stole the show. Anyone else remember?” (Also Read | Reddit Reacts To Deepika Padukone Saying ‘Nobody’ Could Handle Her Role As Padmaavat) Kangana Ranaut in fashion, Priyanka Chopra in Bajirao Mastani. A series of photos have been added to the post with various supporting actors in the films. The photos included Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai in Bajirao Mastani, Karisma Kapoor as Nisha in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Rajkummar Rao as Pritam in Bareilly ki Barfi, Salman Khan as Aman in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Saif Ali Khan as Langda Tyagi in Omkara, Rajpal Yadav as Bandya in Chup Chup Ke and Arshad Warsi as Circuit in Munna Bhai MBBS. Reacting to the post, people remembered several other characters. One fan said, “For someone who had a small role, he definitely stole the show. Decent hotel receptionist (Jab we Met) Teddy Maurya.” One person commented, Smita Patil – Arth. “Pappiji to Tanu marries Manu 1 & 2! He was so good in part 1, I think that’s why they gave him that speech scene in part 2,” one comment read. “Atul Kulkarani in Rang De Basanti. Seema Biswas in Water. Vijay Raaz in Monsoon Wedding,” another person wrote. “Paresh Rawal as Radheshyam Tiwari in Hungama,” wrote one Reddit user. However, many fans praised Kangana Ranaut’s character in Fashion (2008). One comment read, “Kangana as Shonali Gujral!!!!!! should have been up there on your list.” Another wrote, “Kangana in fashion, hands down.” “Kangana stole the show in fashion,” said one fan. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, Fashion also starred Priyanka Chopra, Mugdha Godse, Arjan Bajwa, Samir Soni, and Arbaaz Khan, among others. Fans will see Kangana in Chandramukhi 2, directed by P Vasu. She also has the upcoming period drama Emergency, her first solo film as a director. She will also be seen in Tejas in which she will play the role of an Indian Air Force pilot. In the coming months, audiences will also see Kangana in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita. Priyanka was last seen in the romantic comedy-drama Love Again. Directed by James C Strouse, it also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Currently, she plays in Citadel, created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel. The first two episodes of Citadel are currently streaming exclusively on Prime Video, with episode three premiering May 5. The series will have a weekly episodic release until May 26 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and many international languages, across 240 countries and territories. Priyanka will also be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar’s director Jee Le Zaraa.

