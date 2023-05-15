Fashion
The bride gives away her wedding dress to other brides for free
Most brides like to keep their wedding dresses forever. The dress is never really worn unless they give it to their child or a grandchild. It is deemed too sacred to be touched. The thought of giving it away never occurs because in no one’s “dream wedding” a bride is not supposed to wear a second-hand dress unless it is given to her by her family. The reality behind wedding dresses is that they are expensive. Luckily, this Coventry woman is sympathetic and knows that a dream wedding is all about the moments, not your dress. Gemma Button, of Tile Hill, got married on April 14 and said she would prefer the dress to go to someone who will wear it, according to Coventry Live.
Button decides to be very practical with her wedding dress. She has given away her wedding dress for free to other newlyweds who are on a tight budget. Button posted his offer on Spotted Coventry City Facebook page, who received many messages ranging from good wishes to genuine interest in wearing the dress. “I didn’t want the dress to sit in my closet gathering dust. I know a lot of people are struggling right now to be able to afford a nice dress that doesn’t cost a lot, so I prefer it’s going to see someone who will use it,” she said. “It’s been pretty overwhelming to see how many nice people have been online, which has been crazy and I didn’t expect let it go anywhere like that.” The mother-of-six married her partner Thomas at Cheylesmore Manor. She brought her own dress from Facebook for 90 ($112), which was not worn by a bride whose marriage has been annulled.
“The dress was well fitted, ivory in color, with a short train, gemstones, a corset back and little ruffles, which I thought was beautiful. I was lucky enough to get mine at a very good price and if you look around you can find pretty dresses that are not expensive and there are lovely people who are willing to donate,” she added. She also opened up about the impact of the cost of living crisis on her marriage, but with the help of her family, Button had the wedding of her dreams. “There was a time when we thought we were going to have to cancel the wedding, but my husband’s family paid for the reception and the DJ, and I had my cousin help with the flowers. Everyone everyone pulled together to make sure the wedding day arrived for us,” Button explained.
Button managed to find someone online on April 24 to give her a wedding dress. She admitted that giving away the dress and deciding who to give it to was not easy. “I’ve had so many people message me and some have privately messaged me but haven’t replied. This lady picked it up yesterday who wanted it for her husband’s wedding day. sister. She sent me a photo of her sister trying on the dress, and as far as I can tell, she loves it and will be wearing it on her big day,” she said. Button was congratulated for this step of his own. “That’s such a generous offer. And you looked radiant,” wrote @Sandra Martin. “It’s absolutely valuable of you. Make sure it’s for a genuine person,” commented @Kirsty KD. “What a great gift to someone. This is how the world should be,” complimented @Gemma Lee.
This wasn’t the only example of the most generous wedding gift to a bride. A South African woman lent her wedding dress to a complete stranger who wanted it for her dream wedding. The dress fitted Simone Crouch perfectly and made her feel good.
In another instance, bride Gwendolyn Stulgis has made it her mission to make dress shopping less stressful for brides-to-be. The champagne colored wedding dress from Allure Bridals had beautiful sheer long sleeves and gorgeous beading and lace accenting all the right places. This fantastic dress cost $3,000. Stulgis looked gorgeous on her wedding day, so it was money well spent. After the wedding, she realized that the dress would be of no use to her or anyone else if she kept it. She decided to give the dress a second chance by donating it to another bride who could wear it on her wedding day. “I want someone else to feel like me on my wedding day to look beautiful,” she explained. “I want the person to feel like they’re worth something. I want them to get their dream dress without worrying about buying one. A wedding dress shouldn’t be kept in a closet. “
