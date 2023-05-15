Isabel Spearman on her latest pop-up dress and The Dead Stock Project





Isabel Spearman will open the doors to her latest Daily Dress Edit pop-up tomorrow, this time transforming a restaurant behind the new US Embassy in Nine Elms into a colorful gem full of fabulous dresses from independent British brands. Spearman started the Daily Dress Edit Instagram in 2018, after working as a special adviser to Samantha Cameron, shaping her image while she was in Downing Street. The idea behind the platform, which now has more than 55,000 followers, is to spotlight independent, women-founded, sustainable clothing brands producing in the UK, from Johanna Sands, who manufacture in Manchester , to Faith Rowan Leaves who sews her pieces in Brighton. Daily Dress Edit’s clientele is large, ranging in age from 25 to 65, and I meet everyone from lawyers to doctors to creative people, but what unites them is that they are all very proud to support these independent women’s sustainable brands. The pop-up will feature more than 50 clothing brands. Alongside DDE favorites Justine Tabak, Coco Conran and Opioneers, Spearman adds 16 new names to this pop-up, including Well Worn, Faune, Smock London and If Only If; who all create exclusive dresses that will only be available at the pop-up. For brands, its sales but also its acquisition of customers. it’s a melting pot for brands where they end up sharing customers, Spearman says. This time around, she also signed on to eight more established labels with the launch of the Dead Stock Project. I had this idea in the middle of the night to approach these brands, which I work with anyway as a brand consultant, and ask them to create something out of their own excess fabric, says Spearman . All of these brands are already pretty good with their dead stock but I wanted them to create something beautiful to make dead stock a desirable term, so their customers understand that excess can be sexy. I wanted there to be a good reason for the biggest brands to be part of it, and part of the message of the DDE which is to talk about limiting waste and circulatory in fashion. Spearman has thus co-designed a dress with each of the eight brands Albany, Aligne, Brora, Boden, Cefinn, Jigsaw, Iris, Rixo. All are limited edition and in variable quantity depending on the material available Rixo for example only had enough for 20 dresses, while Boden made 85. Creating something dynamic and cool from dead stock has been a joy, says Cefinn founder Samantha Cameron, whose dead stock dress is a blue striped midi with a red sailor collar and hem. Our playful Imogen dress is designed in our iconic Techni-Voile fabric which is made by a Japanese factory using innovative and sustainable processes. The fabric drapes beautifully and is also machine washable and wrinkle resistant, making the dress both eye-catching and practical. . I’ll wear mine with a cool white trainer for work as well as dressed up for summer parties with a heel or platform. Dead Stock dresses will launch online tonight and will be available in stores from tomorrow. Prices range from 89 to 295 and to visit the pop-up you need to make an appointment online. The Pop Up opens from Tuesday May 16 to Friday May 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Daily Dress Edit Pop Up Oxeye, 14 New Union Square Nine Elms, London SW11 7AX The pop-up is by appointment only. Make an appointment here: dailydressedit.com

