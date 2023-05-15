Amazon invests Rs 110 crore in men’s loungewear brand XYXX





Mens loungewear and lifestyle brand XYXX has raised Rs 110 crore ($13.5 million) in new funding led by Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund. Existing institutional investors including Sauce.vc, Anicut Capital, DSG Consumer Partners and Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund also participated in the round. We have grown rapidly since our inception in 2016 and we plan to use this investment to continue to do the same, focusing on our core product categories and driving efficiency and profitability through greater scale and better use of technology, said Yogesh Kabra. , founder, XYXX. To maintain our current hypergrowth trajectory, our immediate goal is to grow, both in scale and scope. General trade will continue to be our most important sales channel as we deepen existing markets, he added. In August last year, XYXX raised Rs 90 crore (about $11 million) in a funding round led by Singularity Opportunities Growth Fund. India’s $6.3 billion loungewear market is estimated to account for 9% of the total national fashion retail segment, but it is highly fragmented and unorganized. Once known as a simple clothing essential, the segment has seen work from home and a hybrid work culture as well as a growing awareness of health, fitness and personal hygiene amid the pandemic. This, coupled with an increasing number of millennial customers, has driven the growth of the market, the company said. Big players, including Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL) and Reliance Retail, have recently upped the ante in the high-end loungewear segment, which is by far dominated by Page Industries. Page controls more than half of the organized market. Consumers, especially younger generations, are increasingly turning to smaller, more nimble brands due to better connection and the influence of social media. Discover the stories that interest you

Our vision with the $250 million Amazon Smbhav venture capital fund is to empower the next generation of innovative, game-changing companies led by visionary founders. In a short time, XYXX has created strong brand recall through their consistent focus on product market fit and we are excited to work with them on their next phase of growth, an Amazon spokesperson said. Smbhav Venture Fund. XYXX has built a network of over 18,000 retailers in 150 cities and towns across India. The brand recorded sales of Rs 105 crore in FY22, which is expected to more than double in the last fiscal year. The Surat-based brand also sells on more than a dozen digital marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and Ajio. Recently, it launched its first exclusive outlet, followed by three more stores in Indore, Bangalore and Mumbai. The brand aims to open six more stores and double EBO scale in FY24. The men’s loungewear category is undergoing a drastic shift from a simple, essential, need-driven perception to an ambitious, forward-thinking category. XYXX is leading this shift in India with a strong focus on product innovation and supply chain, said Dhruv Kapoor, partner at Anicut Capital.

