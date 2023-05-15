The best looks from the Fashion Institute of Technology’s Future of Fashion 2023 show





The Fashion Institute of Technology held its annual Future of Fashion fashion show this week, highlighting the best work from this year’s class of BFA students in fashion design. This time around, the annual showcase, hosted by Ashley Graham, featured the work of 73 students selected from strong class drawing representation from four continents, 11 countries, and 21 U.S. states in four concentrations: knitwear, sportswear, intimate apparel and special occasions. From this group, the prestigious fashion school awarded 11 rising designers with FIT Future of Fashion Critic Awards, or titles given to students by industry mentors who run businesses in the aforementioned areas of specialization. . In sportswear, the award went to Jacob Caraccilo, Katelyn De Lavante Raphael, Vanessa Gray, Cecilia Wolf and Lancy Zhang, while knitwear trophies went to Veronica Creed and Chaeeun Lee. Special occasion winners included Sammi Chen, Yuri Ikegaya and Amanda Zanetti, while Rachel Gewirtz won for Intimate Apparel. “Students come to us with raw talent and gain knowledge and skills from our dedicated faculty in beauty, advertising and marketing, interior design, business management, toy design, textiles, animation and of course our fashion design business card,” said FIT President Dr. Joyce F. Brown. “The students we are celebrating tonight are among the 8,000 students attending FIT today.” Elsewhere at the annual showcase, Graham featured Karlie Kloss as an honored fashion icon and designer Victor Glemaud as an outstanding past honoree. “I’ve worked with many people over the years, and many were members of the FIT Alumni Network,” Kloss said. “I saw firsthand how this institution turned them into visionaries and provided them with the basic tools to excel. I certainly wouldn’t be where I am without them. Glemaud added, “FIT nurtured me and really gave me the foundation to create my own paths in fashion. Now it is an honor for me to contribute and support the amazing faculty of academics here and to learn from the students. Check out all the best looks from FIT’s Future of Fashion 2023 show in the gallery above. Elsewhere, take a look at highlights from Pratt Fashion’s 2023 Graduate Show.

