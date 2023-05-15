Rag & Bone Resort Men’s Collection 2024





How do established brands compete in a TikTok-first, DTC world where fads go fashionable as fast as your thumbs can scroll? If you’re Rag & Bones Marcus Wainwright, you’re going back to your roots, stepping back from the trend-hunting that has gripped much of its competitors in favor of a more targeted message. The Y2K phenomenon, for example? You won’t see it here. Even around 2001, when Wainwright and his former partners started Rag & Bone, he was thinking along more classic, essential lines. At the time, the Los Angeles denim scene produced flared fits, heavy with embellishments and stitching, but Rag & Bone made its jeans in Kentucky from raw selvedge denim sourced from Japan. The same quest for authenticity drives this collection. There’s a Harris Tweed coat in the men’s range, its collar turned up against a chunky turtleneck sweater, and in the women’s, an equally substantial striped wool jacket cut in oversized 1940s proportions which is shown with a white poplin shirt and faded jeans in a relaxed silhouette. Denim, traditional English tailoring and military surplus are the brand’s mainstays, so the mix also includes camouflage pieces, cargo pants and sheepskin-collar bomber jackets. The seasonal novelty materialized in a blurry floral inspired by Saul Leiters’ photos of rain-soaked New York streets, and on the men’s side, knits and jeans in shades of pink. None of this was designed to light up on TikTok, but it doesn’t come with built-in expiration dates either.

