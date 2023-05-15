Fashion
Check out these 5 sustainable luxury fashion brands
These sustainable luxury fashion brands are proving that ethical, innovative and eco-friendly practices are the future of the apparel industry.
A jaw-dropping price tag means using the highest quality materials, attention to detail, an established brand, and environmentally responsible sourcing and production practices, right? If you’re going to spend your hard-earned moolah on a baguette bag that’s worth double your rent, it should be more than just a status symbol (i.e. that Fendi logo clasp). Unfortunately, luxury fashion and sustainability don’t always mix.
Sustainable high-end fashion is often made with perfection and exclusivity in mind (think Herms Birkin bag), requiring lots of precious natural resources (e.g. water) to fine fabrics, dyes, etc.. Not only that, but the production and processing of the raw materials needed to create opulent pieces generates an exorbitant amount of greenhouse gas emissions, contributing significantly to the climate crisis.
This can be a bummer for chic consumers who cling to the environmental atrocities of the fast fashion industry. That being said, the luxury sphere is dotted with enduring brands dedicated to bringing change without sacrificing style.
So we’ve rounded up some inspiring and fabulous companies that are striving to keep their environmental footprint low and their standards high.
Of course, none of the brands on this list are perfect, they all still have a long way to go to become as sustainable and circular as possible, but they all lead the way in terms of sustainability in the world of luxury fashion. .
Stella McCartney
Fashion designer Stella McCartney’s (aka Paul McCartney’s daughter) eponymous label has “committed to being kinder to Mother Earthour fellow human beings, and each other” since its launch in 2001. From the beginning, Stella McCartney refrained from using leather, feathers, fur and skin. She stopped using the angora in 2013 and banned the use of mohair in 2018.
The label became PVC plastic-free in 2010, started using recycled polyester and certified sustainable wood in 2012, and pledged to be plastic-free in 2018.
Besides, Launch of Stella McCartney 2018’s first ever Mylo mushroom “leather” bag which is much more durable than oil based leather. Handbag brands like Herms finally jumped on the planet-friendly mushroom “leather” bandwagon, but only after Stella McCartney led the way.
To ensure that the brand honors its sustainable development commitments, audits are regularly orchestrated. This is just a taste of the award-winning British brand’s long mission to impact the fashion industry by reducing environmental impact.
Vivienne Westwood
The British queen of Scottish, punk and New Wave fashion blessed the world with provocative clothes and boundary-pushing themes until her death in 2022. (Let’s not forget 1970s storewhich offered “rubber clothes for the office.”) Today, Vivienne Westwood’s label is just as badass, in part because of its inspirational message: “Buy less, choose wisely, make it last.”
The iconic label is honest and upfront about the sins of the industry (Vivienne Westwood herself often spoke about the climate crisis and the lasting effects of overconsumption) and is “committed to strong, holistic action on behalf of farmers, artisans, supply chain workers, brand employees, our customers, our communities and all life on earth”.
With a focus on reducing emissions, Vivienne Westwood began downsizing her collections in 2017.
The brand introduced cotton poplin from regenerative agriculture and NATIVA certified wool in 2022 and offers a recycled denim line of cotton yarn made from production waste. Additionally, synthetic materials in Vivienne Westwood’s Mainline ready-to-wear collection are 100% recycled and her jewelry line uses scrap silver.
Over the years, Vivienne Westwood has collaborated with many organizationslike Greenpeace and Cool Earth, to inspire others, raise money for environmental charities and “campaign for a better world”.
Chloe
French B Corp certified brand Chlo has been offering youthful and feminine luxury ready-to-wear (prêt-à-porter) clothing since Egyptian-born Gaby Aghion founded it in 1952. Known for her Paddington bag hugely popular and her Suzannah boots, Chlo introduced the world to high-end ready-to-wear.
While it’s certainly iconic, the brand’s dedication to sustainability and ethical practices is perhaps more impressive (in our eyes, at least).
By 2025, Chlo plans to “achieve less 25% carbon emissions per product, less 25% global water consumption and less 25% packaging and logistics waste (compared to 2019) with the aim of reducing the use of plastic .”
In 2021, the brand stopped destroying raw materials and finished products and started to reuse, recycle and donate “through various trusted channels”.
Additionally, Chlo joined the Ellen MacArthur Foundation which aims to eliminate waste and promote a circular economy in 2021, and eliminated the sale of PVC-based products in 2022.
Gabrielle Hearst
Uruguayan fashion designer Gabriela Hearst happens to be the creative director of Chlo, but her eponymous fashion label which has esteemed fans like Angelina Jolie, Greta Thunberg, Gillian Anderson and Jill Biden is another notable sustainable fashion house.
“We live in a [world] it’s overproducing things we don’t need”, said during an interview at the Chlo showroom. She went on to highlight her three-point approach to design, which considers fossil fuels, overconsumption and the need to restore our environment. “What does this product do at these three points?” she asks as she develops a new product.
Gabriela Hearst presented a parade with pieces in about 30 percent dead tissue in 2017 and “produced the first-ever carbon neutral runway show” for the Spring Summer 2020 collection in 2019.
The label introduced TIPA soft packaging “fully compostable within six months” in 2017 and has pledged to ban the use of virgin materials by 2022. Whether the brand uses fragments of antique Turkish carpets or deconstructs and reuses the cashmere of the previous collections, circularity is a main objective.
Even Gabriela Hearst’s London store in Mayfair was built with sustainability first. Designed by Norman Foster, the store was built with zero new materials.
TOVE
With nearly 40 years of combined experience in the fashion industry, Camille Perry and Holly Wright founded TOVE in 2019 with “real women” in mind.
Our collective vision [is] to create a wardrobe of enduring signature pieces that are versatile and could easily transition from occasion to occasion, day to night, work to family, Perry said Harper’s Bazaar.
Longevity and environmental responsibility are at the heart of every piece. TOVE’s cotton products are GOTS (Global Organic Textile Standard for Social and Ecological) or Oeko Tex certified, its dyes “meet high standards from an environmental and toxicological perspective” and reduced wastewater systems are used during production.
When it comes to packaging and labels, everything is either recycled, recyclable, or made to be reused “for the current season and beyond.”
In 2022, the London-based brand launched its first-ever denim collection, which includes five styles of jeans and a shirt. By vogue, TOVE collaborated with a revolutionary Italian factory to produce the jeans using only 5 liters of water per pair. By comparison, the average pair of jeans is created using 10,000 liters of water. Plus, every belt brand tag is made from corn!
The TOVE Sophie John and the Marlo John are “consciously designed to reduce emissions by up to 45% and water consumption by 65%”.
