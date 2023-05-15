Fashion
Dallas Woman Prepping Daughter For Prom Killed In Shooting – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas police say an innocent bystander has died and three people are in critical condition after a shootout between two vehicles occurred on a main road Saturday afternoon.
Family members of 39-year-old Ana Moreno said she was driving her daughter Amy, who is a senior in high school, to get her hair done and then picking up her dress for prom that night.
“She was like, Oh, we can finally see her getting ready ‘and she couldn’t even see it happen,” said Michelle Rodriguez, the youngest of Moreno’s three children.
She said other family members were at home waiting to see her sister get ready for prom when they received a group message from Amy saying their mother had been shot.
All she heard was gunshots and she said my mom gave a signal like she couldn’t breathe and then she leaned on Amy’s shoulder and it’s there they crashed, and that’s where Amy said she called the ambulance,” Michelle Rodriguez said, through tears.
Dallas police said around 4:05 p.m. they were called to a shooting in the 2100 block of N. Masters Drive and Bruton Road.
Investigators said two vehicles fired at each other as they drove eastbound on Bruton Road. It was then that a certain Moreno was caught in the crossfire.
Police say three men who were also injured in the shooting are in critical condition.
“I put the shirt on the wound, lifted it to see if I could get an answer from her, and I couldn’t,” said Jacob Faz who was driving home with his wife. He stopped to help when he saw Moreno’s panicked daughter.
Rodriguez, who had his mother’s location on his phone, said his aunt and other family members rushed to the scene not far from their home. Moreno had been taken to the hospital, where they would learn that her mother had died.
“It hurts. It really hurts, because we all had such a good bond with my mother, and it hurts to have lost her so soon,” Rodriguez said, of losing his mother the day before. of mothers day. “They took her from us, it’s not fair, she had so much potential, she was so outgoing, she worked hard, she had everything.”
On Sunday, the family organized a balloon release at the site where the accident occurred. People brought red and gold balloons, Moreno’s favorite colors.
“She loved the color red. Everywhere you saw her, she had her bright red lipstick, her gold jewelry, she loved those colors,” Rodriguez said of her mom. All you would want in a mom was her.
The family set up a GoFundMe account to help pay for funeral expenses.
There are currently no suspects identified and no arrests have been announced. Police also did not specify what led to the shootout between the occupants of the two vehicles. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Detective Frank Serra at 214-662-4552 or via email at [email protected]
