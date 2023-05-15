Olivia Wilde mocks herself for wearing a ‘bridal gown to a wedding’

Olivia Wilde poked fun at herself for wearing “a wedding dress to a wedding” on Instagram on Sunday.

The actress, 39, whoseparated from Six months ago, Harry Styles looked sensational in a backless white silk robe that cascaded to the floor as he attended a friend’s nuptials.

The screen star shielded herself from the sun under a chic white umbrella and rocked a pair of chunky black sunglasses.

The Don’t Worry Darling director styled her long blonde tresses in waves as she posed for a photo before giving a speech to the newlyweds.

Olivia wrote, “I wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could joke about it in my toast.”

After toasting him, the star shared a second photo hugging the two happy and dapper groomsmen.

She added, “The bride and groom approved.”

Later that evening, Olivia uploaded a hilarious video of herself in a bathroom with lipstick smudged around her face.

She laughed in front of the camera while showing the funny look of a friend who wiped his face with a white cloth.

The actress wrote, “Women in bathrooms are saving their lives (from bad makeup).”

Olivia made a stunning appearance at the MET Gala earlier this month in New York, wearing a white dress with gold embroidery inspired by a 1983 Karl Lagerfeld design for the Chloé brand.

While talking to entertainment tonight at the glamorous event, she gushed, “I feel so lucky. I feel like it’s just a wonderful time and I’m working hard and my kids are healthy, and I can come and have fun with people I really look up to. Things are good.’

The actress recently crossed paths with her ex-fiancé, actor and director Jason Sudeikis, 47, when they both attended their son’s soccer game in Los Angeles.

The two separated in November 2020 and are currently fighting a custody battle.

The Hollywood stars have also been pushed back into the spotlight amid their former nanny’s wrongful dismissal trial.

In new legal documents obtained by TMZthe former couple claimed that their former nanny, Ericka Gernaro, did not properly file her wrongful termination lawsuit in California as a civil lawsuit.

They further claim that the lawsuit should have been filed in New York State as a private arbitration.

The former couple told TMZ in a statement, “It is unfortunate that this private matter continues to be aired in the press.”

“Our goal has been and will continue to be to stand firm in protecting our family from harassment of any kind. We are confident that the evidence presented will confirm our position to summarily dismiss this case and bring peace to our family.

The nanny claimed she was fired after requesting a three-day medical leave due to work-related stress, but both stars claimed she was not fired, but in fact had resigned.

They also claimed that his salary had doubled in 2020 and paid for his accommodation in a London hotel after quitting his job, which was around $22,000.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Olivia and Jason said: “As parents, it is incredibly heartbreaking to learn that a former nanny of our two young children would choose to publicly make such false and slanderous accusations about us. .”

The former nanny’s lawsuit also claims that Wilde had “abruptly” left the house in the middle of her breakup with Jason, leaving Ericka with the children.

However, a source told DailyMail.com the actress was not “suddenly” gone, but was simply filming a project in LA and Palm Springs while her ex was in London with their two children.

Stunning: Olivia stunned at the MET Gala earlier this month in New York, wearing a white dress with gold embroidery based on a 1983 Karl Lagerfeld design for the label, Chloe