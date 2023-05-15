Megan McGinnis named PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week





DURHAM Duke athletics sophomore Megan McGinnis was selected as the PNC Achievers Student-Athlete of the Week after a pair of record-breaking performances en route to helping the Duke Women win the ACC Outdoor Championship last weekend in Raleigh, North Carolina



The Blue Devil women won their second ACC outdoor championship and first all-time title in the past three seasons, dominating as the team totaled 145.5 points, 61 points ahead of second-placed Virginia Tech. Duke’s 145.5 points in this year’s ACC Women’s Championship is the highest since the ACC expanded to 15 teams in 2014, breaking Florida State’s previous record of 134 in 2019. McGinnis won a pair of medals in the 200m and 400m events, which broke all records.After winning the indoor title in February, McGinnis ended the season sweep with a first-place finish in the 400m outdoors. The runner-up clocked a blistering personal best 51.43 seconds to win the gold medal and first-team honors, while breaking the school record in the process. Her time broke the previous record set by Brittany Aveni in 2021 and is currently tied for 16th nationally. The Roanoke, Va. product also earned silver and All-ACC first-team honors in the women’s 200 after posting another personal performance. McGinnis threw a blistering 22.99 seconds just 0.03 off the school record to finish second and rank No. 2 all-time in program lore. Several Blue Devils await their fate in qualifying for the NCAA East Regional, which will take place in Jacksonville, Fla., from May 24-27. The NCAA Outdoor Championships will take place June 7-10 in Austin, Texas. To stay up to date with Blue Devils cross country and athletics, follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook by searching “DukeTFXC”. PNC Achievers is a student honors platform that is active in nearly 20 schools and universities in PNC Bank’s service area. Winners are selected locally by appointed juries at each respective school, using a set of criteria that include athletic achievement, academic achievement, community service and student leadership. Duke PNC Achievers Student-Athletes of the Week Piper Hampsch (field hockey) August 29, 2022

Riley Leonard (Soccer) September 5, 2022

Shakur Mohammed (men’s soccer) September 12, 2022

Amina Maatoug (cross-country) Sep 17, 2022

Michelle Cooper (Women’s Soccer) September 24, 2022

Eliot Hamill (men’s soccer) Oct 3, 2022

Olivia Migli (women’s soccer) October 10, 2022

Ian Siebers (Men’s Golf) Oct 17, 2022

Brandon Johnson (soccer) October 24, 2022

Dalia Frias (cross country) October 31, 2022

Sarah Foley (women’s swimming and diving) November 7, 2022

Michelle Cooper (women’s soccer) Nov 14, 2022

Jonah Niesenbaum (wrestling) – November 21, 2022

Sahmir Hagans (soccer) Nov 28, 2022

Amina Maatoug (athletics) December 5, 2022

Celeste Taylor (women’s basketball) December 12, 2022

Celeste Taylor (women’s basketball) January 16, 2023

Kyle Filipowski (men’s basketball) Jan 23, 2023

Martina Peroni (women’s swimming and diving) January 30, 2023

Jeremy Roach (men’s basketball) February 6, 2023

Christina Ferrari (women’s fencing) February 13, 2023

Claire Davidson (softball) February 20, 2023

Amina Maatoug / Damon Lux (athletics / baseball) February 27, 2023

Brennan O’Neill (men’s lacrosse) March 6, 2023

Kyle Filipowski (men’s basketball) March 13, 2023

William Helm (men’s lacrosse) March 20, 2023

Chloe Beck (women’s tennis) March 27, 2023

Brennan O’Neill (men’s lacrosse) April 3, 2023

Pedro Rodenas (men’s tennis) April 10, 2023

James Tallon (baseball) April 17, 2023

Alex Mooney/Luke Sample (Men’s Baseball/Golf) April 24, 2023

Julia Jackson , Laurent Tolbert , madison muller , Megan McGinnis (athletics) May 1, 2023

Pedro Rodenas (men’s tennis) May 8, 2023

Megan McGinnis (athletics) May 15, 2023 #Good week

