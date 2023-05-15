An exhibition exploring the past and future of American fashion will open at NOMA

NEW ORLEANS (press release) This summer and fall, the New Orleans Museum of Art (NOMA) takes a fresh look at two centuries of innovative, quintessentially American fashion in Shaping America: From Grit to Glamor. Featuring more than 100 iconic American designers and brands, the exhibition explores and celebrates America’s spirit of innovation and the country’s diverse fashion heritage. The exhibition highlights the stories of under-recognized and under-represented designers, important contemporary movements shaping the industry, and the resonance of American fashion in global trends and visual culture. Fashioning America is presented at NOMA from July 21 to November 26.

NOMA is a forum for all of the arts in New Orleans, and this momentous exhibit showcases how fashion has shaped and has been shaped by the culture as a whole, said Susan M. Taylor, Director of Museums, Montine McDaniel Freeman. Fashion is an important medium through which we all express ourselves on a daily basis, and the history of American fashion is the history of the United States.

In the museums’ Ella West Freeman Galleries, seven themed sections showcase the breadth of American fashion as a reflection of many ideas that have transformed popular culture, from denim jeans to swimwear, sneakers to cowboy boots , from zoot suits to leisure suits, from sportswear to underwear and from Hollywood glamor to street style. The exhibition features fashion designers from across the country and highlights the work of Black, Indigenous, immigrant and women designers.

Among many other models featured in Fashioning America, visitors can expect to see:

One of the oldest American designer clothes, a New Orleans Madame Olympe evening dress.

The sequined green suit and long cape by designer Tyron Marquette Perrins worn by rebound star Big Freedia during the Miss Universe pageant held in New Orleans in 2023.

Dresses from the Ebony Fashion Fair, a traveling event that has helped set trends in African American fashion for half a century.

An elegant day dress by Lloyd Kiva New, a pivotal figure in the history of modern indigenous design.

Isabel Toledos’ prototype for the inauguration suit worn by First Lady Michelle Obama in 2009.

Wedding trouser suit by Shelly Xu created entirely from unsold fabrics by renowned wedding dress designer Vera Wang.

Popular celebrity collaborations including Rihannas Savage X Fenty lingerie and a dress from the Tommy Hilfigers Tommy x Zendaya line.

Costume inspired by African wax print textiles by Wal Oyjid for Ikir Jones, whose work was featured in the hit 2018 film Black Panther.

Handcrafted Western clothing including rhinestone Nudie costumes by Nudie Cohn and contemporary outfits by Anna Sui and Fort Lonesome.

Accessories including a flowered hat by Bill Cunningham, who later became famous for his street fashion photography.

Artwork that reflects fashion, including paintings and photographs by Jordan Casteel, John Valadez, Will Wilson, Martine Gutierrez and Roy Lichtenstein.



In this exhibit, museum visitors will see fashion in fun and new ways, whether they’re looking at a 19th-century denim frock coat or a pair of classic Air Jordans, said Mel Buchanan, curator of decorative arts and design NOMAs RosaMary .

Understanding how clothes are made, who wore them, and what they signify helps us better understand history and the world around us.

In addition to demonstrating the widespread impact of media and celebrity culture on society through fashion, the exhibition shines a light on personalities who have often been left out of the narrative of design history. Kiowa designer Teri Greeves and Ginew, the first Native American-owned premium denim collection, blend traditional craftsmanship with contemporary sensibilities to explore the complexities of Indigenous heritage. The clothes of Olivia Anthony and Virgil Abloh show the crucial role that hip-hop and black designers have played in American fashion.

The exhibit also tells stories of women-led businesses and designers who have found great success in the male-dominated fashion industry, including underwear designer Olga Erteszek and entrepreneur Hattie Carnegie. Other work shows how designers have moved the fashion industry forward through social activism, from reducing their environmental footprint to including size.

American fashion reflects the complexity of America as a whole, weaving stories of innovation, immigration, independence, self-invention and creativity, says curator Michelle Tolini Finamore. American fashion history encompasses designers from all walks of life, from rural to urban, regional to global, who embody past and present history and represent issues of inclusion and exclusion. I am honored and thrilled to have the opportunity to champion work that has too often been overlooked by convention and hope the exhibit captures the role fashion plays in reflecting the American spirit to the rest of the world. .

The clothing, designs and accessories on display are contextualized with modern and contemporary artwork, including eye-catching paintings by Jordan Casteel and Roy Lichtenstein; photographs from Martine Gutierrez’s Girl Friends series exploring identity and self-representation, and vintage prints providing insight into the industrial labor history of American fashion.

Alongside Fashioning America, NOMA presents Ring Redux: The Susan Grant Lewin Collection in the Elise M. Besthoff Charitable Foundation Gallery on the second floor of the museum. Coming from the SCAD Museum of Art, the exhibition highlights 100 rings from artists around the world who have reinvented this form of sustainable jewelry. Traditional and unconventional materials range from gold, diamond and pearls to found sunglass lenses and goat hair. Ring Redux is on view at NOMA from May 5, 2023 to February 4, 2024.

EXHIBITION CREDITS

Fashioning America: Grit to Glamor is organized by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, Bentonville, Arkansas, with guest curator Michelle Tolini Finamore. NOMA is the second and last location of the exhibition.

The presentation in New Orleans is sponsored by the Eugenie and Joseph Jones Family Foundation and Cathy and Hunter Pierson in honor of Mrs. Bertie Deming Smith. Additional support is provided by Mignon Faget, Susanne and David Purvis, Robert and Millie Kohn and Patricia Unangst.

VISITOR INFORMATION

Fashioning America: Grit to Glamor is on view July 21 through November 26 at the New Orleans Museum of Art. Admission to the museum with access to Fashioning America is $25 for adults and free for NOMA members. On Wednesdays, Louisiana residents enjoy free general admission to the museum, courtesy of the Helis Foundation, and on those days, tickets to this special exhibit are $10 for Louisiana residents.

The exhibit includes wall labels in English and Spanish.

PROGRAMS AND EVENTS

NOMA opens Fashioning America: Grit to Glamor with an after-hours program NOMA at Night on Friday, July 21 at 6:10 p.m., featuring project headlining musical act Lilli Lewis and inspired interactive popup experiences of the exhibition. During NOMA at Night, visitors enjoy late-night access to the museum, lectures and gallery tours, arts activities for all ages, and a cash bar from Café NOMA.

Additionally, NOMA’s annual fall gala is inspired by the exhibit. Starstruck: A Fashion Odyssey Presented by First Horizon is slated for Friday, November 10.

CATALOG

A color exhibition catalog published by the Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art and the University of Arkansas Press is available for purchase at the NOMA Museum Shop. The book includes texts by curator Michelle Tolini Finamore and essays by Sonya Abrego, Amber-Dawn Bear Robe, Emma McClendon and Lauren Downing Peters, Angely Mercado, Tiffany Momon and Torren Gatson, Xuxa Rodrguez and Elizabeth Way.