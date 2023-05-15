Fashion
Shooting in Dallas: Ana Moreno killed while receiving a prom dress
A woman was killed in the crossfire of a shooting on a Dallas street as she and one of her daughters were on their way to get a prom dress, her family said. No suspects were in custody in the fatal shootout between two vehicles over Mother’s Day weekend, police said.
Ana Moreno, 39, was driving with her daughter Amy Rodriguez late Saturday afternoon to pick up a dress for Rodriguez’s prom that night when they heard gunshots, CBS Texas reports.
“All we heard was gunshots,” Rodriguez told the station on Sunday. “She was about to stop when I told her to step on it, and all I remember was her falling onto my shoulder.”
One of the bullets fired in the shooting entered their car and hit Moreno, killing her, police said in a press release. Rodriguez told CBS Texas they lost control of the vehicle and it crashed.
Rodriguez said losing her mother was not something she was prepared for. “I have to pass. That’s what she would have wanted,” Rodriguez told CBS Texas.
Three male victims were also shot in the shooting, police said. They were listed in critical condition at local hospitals.
Anyone with information about the shooting has been urged to contact police.
The shooting occurred a week after a shooter killed eight people – including a 3-year-old boy and two younger sisters – in a shopping center in Allen, TXnorth of Dallas, before the shooter was shot by police.
