Ross Dress for Less opens one of six Lansing-area stores in Michigan





DELTA TWP. A popular discount clothing retailer is entering Lansing Market in a former office supply store building as it plans a handful of stores in Michigan. Ross Dress for Less is moving into an approximately 80,000 square foot store at 321 N. Marketplace Drive near the township’s Walmart Supercenter, Delta Township Manager Brian Reed said in an email. Staples occupied this location until it closed in late 2022. Ross’s website lists the store opening at 430 N. Marketplace Blvd., Marketplace Plaza, but township records show the store at the Staple’s former location. “It occupies a large vacant retail space and provides a new store for Delta and the region,” Reed said in an email. Messages seeking comment were not returned by Ross Stores Vice President of Investor Relations and Media Group Connie Kao. But the Dublin, Calif.-based company confirmed the openness in a post on its website. The company also announced five other Michigan locations, including Fairplain Plaza in Benton Harbor, Grandville Marketplace in Grandville, Westshore Plaza in Muskegon, Rogers Plaza Town Center in Wyoming and White Lake Marketplace in White Lake. Ross operates approximately 1,500 stores in the United States “Ross is excited to open its first stores in Michigan,” the company said on its website. “Over the past 40 years, we’ve grown from a six-store chain to a $15 billion Fortune 500 company, with no plans to slow down.” It’s unclear when the store will open, Reed said. Electrical, signage, building and mechanical permits were withdrawn for the store to install exterior signage, fitting rooms and other structures, according to township records. Renovations began inside the store to accommodate the new retailer. According to Ross’s website, the company, which has a strong presence in other Midwestern states including Ohio, Indiana, Illinois and Wisconsin, is hiring salespeople, managers and an area supervisor. . Reed added that several more businesses are expected to open in the Interstate 69 and M-43 corridor. “Detroit Wing Company and Baskin Robbins (near Crumbl cookies 619 N Marketplace),” he wrote. “Olive Garden opens June 12 at 8440 W Saginaw Hwy. Wing Snob is also moving into the old (McDonalds) location (645 Menard Dr).” Support local journalism and get unlimited digital access! Subscribe for just $1 for three months! Contact journalist Krystal Nurse at 517-267-1344 or [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @KrystalRNurse.

