Valentino Announces Upcoming Spring Summer 2024 Menswear Show June 16 in Milan – Rain





Valentino announces its Spring Summer 2024 Men’s collection, ‘Valentino the Stories.’ The collection will be presented on June 162023To 2p At Milan State University In Milan. It was in the same place that Mr. Valentino Garavani launched the first men’s show in January 1985. creative director Pierpaolo petioles chose this venue on the opening day of Milan Fashion Week. With the University active, students are invited to experience the show live. The House further supports communities and the industry by joining the official fashion calendar, National Chamber of Italian Fashion. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 27: JACOB ELORDI attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the reopening of New York’s flagship store, The Landmark, on April 27, 2023, in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.) The transforming city of Milan In January 1985, Mr. Valentino Garavani made his debut in the world of men’s fashion by presenting his first fashion show in Milan. Now Pierpaolo Piccioli’s men’s collection becomes a timeless statement, elevating the category and blending Valentino’s distinctive codes with the essence of Milan. Building on Valentino’s heritage, Pierpaolo Piccioli embarked on a journey to redefine the boundaries of menswear, pushing the menswear wardrobe in an ever more contemporary direction. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 01: PASCAL PETER attends the 2023 Met Gala celebrating ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty’ at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Redefining menswear This season, the House is parting ways with its mixed show, elevating menswear in a singularly powerful moment. Men’s fashion will continue to dialogue with women’s fashion. However, the category would become an important symbol of Piccioli’s redefinition of masculine codes. VALENTINO BRAND AMBASSADOR, SUGA of BTS In previous collections, such as Valentino unboxing, the House launched Maison Valentino Essentials. The selection of essential menswear basics challenges traditional rules and constraints. This offering propelled menswear into an even more open and accessible space for Valentino. With the House behind him, Piccioli will iterate on these essentials, pushing the boundaries of formal wear even further. The Valentino The men’s fashion of stories will be presented as part of Milan FashionWeek. The show will be broadcast live on valentino.com and on social networks on June 162023To 2p (UTC+2).

Subscribe to our newsletter Find out first! Exclusive interviews and fashion updates from Rain

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://rain-mag.com/valentino-announces-the-upcoming-mens-spring-summer-2024-show-on-june-16th-in-milan/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos