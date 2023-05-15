2nd Annual Lakes Chic Street Fashion Show Draws Standing Crowd – Detroit Lakes Tribune





DETROIT LAKES There was hardly any room inside Bucks Mill Brewing on the morning of Saturday, May 13, as large crowds gathered for the 2nd Annual Lakes Chic Street Fashion Show. A catwalk stretched from one end of the room to the other, with purple lights giving a springtime tint to the proceedings. The room was also adorned with pots of colorful pink geraniums which were then taken home by guests who purchased them. Before the start of the show, attendees were treated to a buffet breakfast, prepared by La Barista, and glasses of “Berry Chic Mimosa”, an original recipe specially designed for the event. Three local pop-up vendors were also on hand for attendees to do some shopping: Nature’s Embrace Soap Company, Cakes and Stuff by Jenny and local jBloom jewelry designer Stacey Hovelson. As expected, the pre-Mother’s Day event drew mostly women, although there were a few men among the standing room crowd. Just like she did for the former, Dawn Duncan was also host of the 2nd Annual Lakes Chic Street Fashion Show, held on Saturday, May 13, 2023 at Bucks Mill Brewing. Vicki Gerdes / Detroit Lakes Tribune According to Barb Zahasky, owner of Mainstream Boutique in downtown Detroit Lakes, a total of 11 local boutiques participated in this year’s show, each showcasing four different looks from their spring and summer fashion collections. Participating stores included: Drift Clothing Co.

Detroit Lakes Gliks

Leela and Lavender

Consumer shop

Mauritius

girl heading north

red willow

bend the rules

JQ Clothing Co.

Beautiful Junk

Vintage N Vogue For those counting, yes, that means there were 44 models walking down the catwalk during the hour-long fashion show. Bucks Mill Brewing was closed to the public from 9:30 a.m. to noon for the festivities.

chic lakes street is a collaboration of Detroit Lakes merchants who work together, putting “the community above the competition”, to create a supportive downtown business district. They also do a facebook live talk show every other Tuesday.

A reporter for the Detroit Lakes newspapers since moving to the community in October 2000, Vicki was promoted to community news manager for the Detroit Lakes Tribune and Perham Focus on January 1, 2022. She has covered just about every “beat” that a reporter can be assigned, from county council and city council to entertainment, crime and even sports. Born and raised in Madelia, Minnesota, she graduated from Hamline University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in English Literature (Writing Concentration). You can reach her at [email protected]

