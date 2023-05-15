2024 Men’s Final Four in Arizona: How to Get Tickets





The 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 6-8, 2024.

PHOENIX Your deadline to request tickets for the Men’s Final Four games in Arizona is approaching at the end of May. The 2024 NCAA Men’s Final Four will take place at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on April 6-8, 2024. Today in AZ, presenter Emily Pritchard spoke one-on-one with Jay Parry, President and CEO of the Phoenix 2024 Four-Man Finals Host Committee. Parry shared that they are still in the planning phase for next year’s games, but there will be something for everyone. I love that the Final Four is really an opportunity for us to showcase Arizona and all it has to offer to our visitors and our locals alike,” Parry said. Parrys’ career leaned heavily into the sports scene after starting out with Bank of America. She shared that her early days in the banking world gave her a good foundation in business, marketing and strategy. Over the years, she has developed these skills by building relationships and working hard. I think when you do a good job and you’re a good team player, wherever you work and whatever you do, that will be recognized, Parry shared. Parry served as an executive in the WNBA league office and worked locally with the Phoenix Mercury and Phoenix Suns. She also just finished her time as head of the Super Bowl LVII organizing committee. Phoenix last hosted the Men’s Final Four in 2017, but the city will be celebrating a first in years to come. In 2026, Phoenix will host its first-ever Women’s Final Four. When that happens in April 2026, it will be the first time in over a decade that the Women’s Championship game will be held in the Mountain or Pacific time zones. In 2012 it was held in Denver and in 1999 it was held in San Jose, California. Last season, the Women’s Final Four (2023) showed strong interest and viewership growth. Ticket prices were even more expensive for the women’s championship than for the men according to ticketing sites. Parry hopes there will be continued support for both. The big thing is we’re making progress and there’s appreciation and there’s growing support and there’s growing commitment and we need all of those things. We need fans to attend games. We need fans to watch the games. We need sponsors to support the teams because it comes down to a business and so we need to make sure they support the women, you know, the same way we support our men’s teams, Parry said. As the Valley prepares to welcome college basketball fans from across the country, Parry hopes the community is eager to get involved. Parry said she believes people who want to volunteer for the tournament and surrounding events will have the opportunity to find out more by this summer. ASU will serve as the host institution for the 2024 games. Further plans for tournament events will be released throughout the year. We are in planning mode now. What our locals can expect are big events surrounding the weekend and we will have events over the next year, Parry said. You can ask to enter the Online lottery for the Final Four Mens 2024. The deadline is May 31, 2023. You will be notified in the fall of 2023. >> Download the 12News app for the latest local news straight to your phone. 12Sports on YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries Watch more of the latest sports videos on the YouTube Channel 12 News. Do not forget to subscribe !

