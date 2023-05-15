The Victoria’s Secret fashion show will be back in theaters this fall





The return of the Victoria’s Secret fashion show this fall will be a twist on the old show known for once blowing up the internet while reflecting a transformed business that has moved away from skinny models to a more inclusive group. There will be one big difference from the last time the show took place five years ago: it will not be a live show. Instead, Victoria’s Secret says the show will be a film built around 20 artists and creative women in four cities from Bogota, Colombia; London; Tokyo; and Lagos, Nigeria, as well as, of course, showcasing Victoria’s Secret designs. The show will air internationally and debut in September. “This film is the ultimate expression of Victorias Secret’s brand transformation,” Ral Martinez, the company’s executive vice president and chief creative officer, said in a statement. “It will be driven by fashion, glamor and entertainment with a nod to beloved iconography from the past, but in a bold and redefined way.” The film will feature segments from each of the four cities which will be produced by the women filmmakers, fashion designers, artists, musicians and others who will take viewers on a behind-the-scenes journey of craftsmanship and the intimate stories they will tell. . The women, dubbed VS20 by Victoria’s Secret, come from the fields of fashion, film, design, music and image. They will come together to show off their work alongside Victoria’s Secret designs. Victoria’s Secret will produce a fifth part of the film which will feature the brand’s designs worn by the models. The segment will include music and other performances similar to Victoria’s Secret shows of the past. Victoria’s Secret will host a live event this fall when the film premieres. The film marks the latest in a sea change since CEO and Chairman Leslie H. Wexner stepped down in 2020 and the company spun off from Bath & Body Works the following year. The 1999 show’s live webcast became famous as the event that “shut down the internet”, attracting so many viewers that the website crashed. Audiences dwindled in its final years and the show, as well as society, had been ridiculed as out of touch with women and hypersexualized during the #MeToo movement. Wexner, in announcing a hiatus from the show in 2019, said the show and society needed to be reinvigorated. Today’s Victoria’s Secret is a very different brand from the one then run by models called Angels, which today emphasizes more diverse models and is run by an almost all-female board of directors. Victoria’s Secret calls the show the Victoria’s Secret World Tour which affirms what it says is the commitment to championing women’s voices, perspectives and experiences. The retailer described the women who will be featured in the film as “emerging global trailblazers from a range of artistic disciplines, creating on their own terms.” We are thrilled to present a completely redesigned version of the fashion show, while bringing back the best in entertainment and fashion that our customers demand,” Chris Rupp, chief client officer of Victoria’s Secret, said in a statement. iconic brand heritage through a new generation of artists, and we look forward to amplifying their vision through our global platform.” [email protected] @BizMarkWilliams

