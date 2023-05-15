Olivia Wilde wore a wedding dress to Colton Underwood’s wedding





Olivia Wilde attended the wedding of Colton Underwood and Jordan C. Brown on Saturday.

Wilde wore a white dress to the nuptials that looked like a wedding dress.

She said on Instagram that she wore it as a joke in a speech she gave at the event. Loading Something is loading. < attributetype="xml" attributename="transform" type="rotate" from="0 25 25" to="360 25 25" dur="0.6s" repeatcount="indefinite"/> Thanks for recording! Access your favorite topics in a personalized feed on the go.



download app

Olivia Wilde adopted a fashion faux pas at a wedding this weekend. On Saturday, former ‘Bachelor’ star Colton Underwood, 21, got married political strategist Jordan C. Brown38, at a resort in Napa Valley, Persons reported. Wilde was one of 200 guests who attended the wedding. According Just Jaredthe ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ director has been friends with Brown “for years,” and she’s been highlighted on his Instagram page several times. Brown even called her one of his “dearest friends” in a Post 2019so it’s no surprise that Wilde gave a speech at her wedding, as she shared on her Instagram Story. Colton Underwood married Jordan C. Brown on Saturday.

Sarah Morris/Getty Images for Baby2Baby



Wilde posted a photo of herself at the wedding ceremony, holding a parasol and wearing a white dress by Nili Lotan. The white dress plunged into a low V in the back and had a subtle mermaid skirt. It looked like a casual wedding dress, which Wilde made fun of in her post. “I wore a wedding dress to a wedding just so I could make a joke out of it in my toast,” she captioned the photo. Olivia Wilde wore a white dress to the wedding.



@oliviawilde/Instagram







It’s generally considered a faux pas for guests to wear anything that can distract from the wedding couple, which can include white outfits, bright colors, or bold looks. But Wilde is no stranger to fashion risks, as she often appears on red carpets in daring ensembles. The actor clarified, however, that the newlyweds didn’t care about her wedding outfit choice, following her photo of the dress with another of her hugging Underwood as Brown looked on. “The bride and groom approved,” she captioned the photo. She said the bride and groom didn’t care about her outfit choice.



@oliviawilde/Instagram







Underwood began dating Brown in the summer of 2021 after coming out as gay the same year. At the time, he also apologized to his ex Cassie Randolph, who won her season of “The Bachelor,” which aired in 2019. “I would like to say sorry for the way things ended,” Underwood told Robin Roberts of what he wishes he could say to Randolph on “Good Morning America” ​​in April 2021. “I screwed up, I made a lot of bad choices.” Prior to his wedding, the former NFL player told People that he had “never been more sure of anything” than marrying Brown. “He has the biggest heart and is such a great friend to everyone in his life,” he told the outlet. “He goes out of his way to take care of his friends and family. That says a lot. It was one of the first things I noticed about him.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insider.com/olivia-wilde-wedding-dress-colton-underwood-wedding-2023-5 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos