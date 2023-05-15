THE LEGEND CONTINUES Iconic New York fashion retailer Century 21 reopens tomorrow in its flagship location

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Icons live forever. Tomorrow – May 16, 2023 – The beloved retailer and purveyor of bargain luxury fashion is reopening its flagship location in from manhattan Financial District at 22 Cortlandt Street, with the support of LEGENDS experience company. New Yorkers and savvy tourists can now rediscover the thrill of “the hunt” by shopping luxury fashion at Century 21’s mind-blowing prices. Get ready to see those iconic red shopping bags return.

For over 60 years, Century 21 has strived to delight its local and global fans with an exceptional assortment of designer brands at unbeatable prices. Forced to close during the pandemic, the family behind Century 21 were determined to revive the legendary institution and stay true to its DNA – synonymous with value and luxury. The reopening Cortlandt Street the location houses the four main floors of the original space, with an intentional focus on Century 21’s core business – fashion. The impeccably renovated 100,000 square foot space will feature a wide range of styles for men, women and children with new merchandise arriving weekly in the apparel, footwear, outerwear, handbags, accessories and fragrance departments.

This avant-garde revitalization once again welcomes luxury designers such as Fendi, Chloé, Kenzo, Givenchy and Halston; contemporary styling from brands such as ALC, Lagence, Simkhai, LoveShackFancy, Sovere, Mon Renn; streetwear and menswear from leaders like Kappa and Obey; Theory menswear, Helmut Lang, Hugo Boss3.1 Philip LimNew York hallway, John Elliot, Alexandre MoulinKsubi, Frame, Monfrere as well as a new spotlight on new York-based designers including: ALC, Lagence, Simkhai, LoveShackFancy, Sovere, Mon Renn

Alongside their relaunch, Century 21 is unveiling an updated logo, with “NYC” replacing “Department Stores” to celebrate the brand’s birthplace and reinvented flagship.

“Although the last 3 years have proven difficult for all, New Yorkers will always endure!” said raymond gindiCo-CEO of Century 21. “The amount of love, passion and excitement since the announcement of our return has brought an energy to downtown manhattan and we’re excited to re-open at our original location with a focus on the designer fashion apparel and accessories that have been a core part of our business since the beginning. »

To celebrate, Century 21 brought in a New York-based artist Timothy Goodman to create three larger-than-life murals using objects and words that accentuate Century 21’s place on the New York fashion scene. Drawing inspiration from the city’s culture, boroughs, landmarks, fashion and New York icons such as bridges, subways, taxis, music, food, accessories and of course, bags Century 21’s signature pantry, the 3 murals showcase Goodman’s style of bold art and language. .

The flagship location will celebrate its return with a grand reopening ceremony at its downtown location tomorrow, May 16 starting at 12:00 p.m. and will include: prizes and giveaways from affiliated brands and downtown businesses; a catwalk-inspired photo booth; a customization station for NYC-themed patches and pins; Fashion illustrations by a renowned artist Isaac the knee and free classic New York treats and more.

About Century 21 NYC:

Century 21 NYC, an icon for over 60 years, is legendary for its exceptional offering of designer brands at incredible prices. The brand will continue to be led by the Gindi family and will regain its leading position in high-end, low-cost fashion retail, both in the United States and through international expansion. For more information, visit c21stores.com and follow Century 21 Stores on Facebook, @Century21Stores on Instagram and @century21nyc on TikTok.

About LEGENDS:

Founded in 2008, Legends is a premium experiences company with six divisions operating globally Global Planning, Global Sales, Global Partnerships, Hospitality, Global Merchandise and Global Technology Solutions providing customers and partners with a solution platform of service powered by 360-degree data and analytics to elevate their brand and execute their vision. Currently, Legends works with high-profile clients across all industries, including professional sports; college; attractions; entertainment; and conventions and leisure. We are industry leaders in designing, planning and delivering exceptional sports and entertainment experiences. For more information, visit www.Legends.net and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @TheLegendsWay.

About Timothy Goodman:

Timothy Goodman is a new York based designer, illustrator, muralist and author. Grandma calls him an artist. His art and words have populated walls, buildings, packaging, shoes, clothing, books, magazine covers and galleries around the world for brands including Nike, Apple, Google, MoMA, Netflix, Tiffany & Co., Samsung, Uniqlo, Target, The New Yorker and The New York Times. He is the author of Sharpie Art Workshop and the co-creator of several social experiments, including the viral blog and book 40 Days of Dating (whose TV rights have been awarded to Netflix) and 12 Kinds of Kindness. His first solo gallery exhibition, I’m Too Young To Not Set My Life On Fire, was presented at manhattan in 2021. Timothy’s work often addresses topics such as mental health, manhood, race, politics, grief, and love. He teaches at SVA, speaks internationally at creative conferences, and lives in New York City.

For more information, please visit https://www.tgoodman.com/ ; @timothygoodman

Media Contact:

Alyssa Bleakley

SUITE for Century 21

[email protected]

609.651.3029

Century 21 Stores