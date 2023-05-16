High fashion and hot prices team up in the battle against kidney disease







He is back! After a three-year hiatus, the Celebrity Men Fashion Event returns this month with a new organizer, a new venue, new sponsors and some new faces. The Celebrity Men Fashion 2023 event will take place at the home of one of its new sponsors, Formula First Collision Center at 9420 Tecumseh Rd East. The hip – some might say edgy – new venue is perfect for the resurrection and rebranding of the event. There, on May 25, a diverse roster of thirteen Windsor-Essex men will roam and roam the runway. Models represent a wide range of industries and life experiences, including Amazing Race Canada winner, lawyer, doctor, firefighter, nurse, two radio hosts, real estate agent, theater producer , a business executive, two kidney transplant recipients. . . and the president of Formula First Collision himself. What unites them is a connection to kidney disease and a desire to help those who have it. The drive to fight kidney disease is shared by sponsors who have supported the event in the past and continue to do so this year, as well as many new sponsors. Apparel for the track event is provided by several sponsors: formal wear by Collins and The Suit Shop Co., and casual wear by Running Factory and At Ease Men’s Apparel.

Don’t get me wrong – aside from a zeal for fashion, there are plenty of reasons to attend and support this fundraiser. There is a silent auction containing a wide variety of prizes to be won, offered by many sponsors of the event. Local artists will be on hand to create new art live and in person during the event, which patrons can purchase through the silent auction. Catering for the event is provided by local favorite Tabouli by Eddy’s. And it will all be held together and hosted by the MC duo of Michelle Mainwaring and Joe McParland. The Celebrity Men Fashion Event was first held in London, Ontario, where it lasted seven or eight years before being adopted by other Kidney Foundation of Canada chapters including Sarnia, Kitchener-Cambridge and, of course, Windsor. According to Shannon Van Watteghem-Levasseur, Funds and Community Development Officer, “for a while, this event was considered a flagship event in Ontario. This year, the idea began to spread to other provinces. The Manitoba Chapter held its firstt Famous Men’s Fashion Event recently with great success. Windsor’s version of the Celebrity Men Fashion Event first took place in 2016 and then three times a year before the pandemic forced it to come to a halt. Although the annual event has always been successful, resuscitating it after a long hiatus was a tall order. “When an event is annual, it grows,” explains Van Watteghem-Levasseur. “Because of the break, he definitely lost that momentum.” Hence the need for a new place, new sponsors and a few twists. After several successful years managing volunteers and raising funds for the Alzheimer’s Society, Van Watteghem-Levasseur was hired by the Windsor Chapter of the Kidney Foundation of Canada last August to resurrect the Celebrity Men Fashion event. “When I started, it was one of the first things the management team told me about,” says Van Watteghem-Levasseur. “They wanted it to come back, so here we are. It has been revitalized. The Celebrity Men Fashion Event will take place on Thursday, May 25 at 6:30 p.m. (fashion show starts at 8:00 p.m.) at Formula First Collision (9420 Tecumseh rd. E). Tickets for the Celebrity Men Fashion Event can be purchased online via https://kidney.akaraisin.com/ui/CELEBMENWIND23/tickets. Customers can choose how much they want to donate to this worthy cause by choosing either a single ticket for $60 or a VIP ticket for $90. The VIP ticket includes premium reserved seating, two drink tickets, and wait service during the show.

