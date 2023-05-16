Selkie’s Fall 2023 Presentation Provided the Inclusiveness Fashion Week Was Missing

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s no secret that body inclusivity took a back seat at the latest New York Fashion Weeks show, Spring 23. Influencers and writers took to social media and the sites of fashion to wonder what happened to the push for diversity on the catwalks. Of course, this is not true for all show. But there was a real lack of plus size models as a whole. It’s one of the reasons I was so impressed with the Selkies Fall 23 presentation, shown last week in Los Angeles. There was both skin tone and body diversity in a way that felt natural and non-performative.

Designer and founder Kimberley Gordon, co-founder of Wildfox, is known for her folklore-inspired fashion available in sizes XXS to 6X. The puff dress is particularly popular. The fall 23 presentation was called Lucy, inspired by Lucy Westenra, a fictional character from Bram Stokers’ 1897 novel Dracula. She was the 19-year-old daughter of a wealthy family, Mina Murray’s best friend, and Dracula’s first English victim. She eventually rises from the grave as a vampire. Models in the Selkie show wore 1800s-style bonnets, corsets and boning with the Fall 23 designs. They also wore vampire fangs and hissed at onlookers.

We wandered around the 19th century houses of the museums in Heritage Square while role models lived there. While taking my own photos and videos, I couldn’t help but notice all the different skin tones, races and body types and how natural it was to see them. The clothes are fine. Models look comfortable and sexy, even. Often when you see a plus size model (which is usually a size 12 MAX) on a catwalk, the brand has either made the garment just for them or squeezes them into a straight size. (Note: brands such as Chromat and Christian Siriano are not In doing so. They sell plus size clothes.) Selkie makes clothes for every size model that wears them.

The diversity didn’t feel perforative here. It made me feel like as a size L I could wear the same dress as my XS and my friend 2X. As clothes should be.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how gorgeous the beauty was too. Too Faced provided the makeup, all skin tones will be represented. The brand’s Executive Global Beauty Director, Elyse Reneau, created a regency core that meets vamp girl summer with bitten lips, flushed cheeks and chocolate mascara for days. Some of the products used include Born This Way 24-Hour Longwear Matte Finish Foundation ($45 to Sephora), Cloud Crush Blurring Blush ($29 at Sephora) in Watermelon Rain and Candy Clouds and Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara ($28 at Sephora) in chocolate.

The hair was created by Nick Stenson, Senior Vice President, Services and Trends at Ulta Beauty and Founder of Nick Stenson Beauty. Our looks came from Kim’s inspiration surrounding the renaissance era, but making it elevated, elegant and luxurious, he said. We really focused on marcel iron waves to elevate this look and turn her vision into reality. Her team used Nick Stenson Beautys Root Lifter Spray ($36 at Ultimate Beauty), Light Hold Hairspray ($34 to Ultimate Beauty) and Texture Spray ($34 to Ultimate Beauty).

If inclusive designs have inspired you, you can shop some of my favorites from previous seasons below.

Selkie the fairy tale dress

Revolve Stocks Most Selkies offerings across the size range, so it’s a great place to shop and keep in mind for sales, too.

Selkie the Minnie Sweater

It’s not just dresses! I love this puff sleeve highAlso.

Selkie Cottage Puff Dress

Free People has some of the cutest patterns available but often only in sizes XS-XL, so keep that in mind.

Selkie Ruffled Opera Cape

Youll find some Selkie faves at Anthropologie, too, like this cool new cape.

Selkie The Plaid Puff Dress

If youre not ready to take the plunge and buy a Selkie item just yet, rental site Nuuly has some seriously cute options to borrow, starting at $98 a month. Note: most items come in sizes XS to XXL.