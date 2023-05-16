Stealth Wealth is a Fake Trend

Much has been said about the Kendall Roys baseball cap. The hat, worn by the heir apparent to the family dynasty on HBO Succession, is a $625 solid black cashmere-blend number from Italian knitwear brand Loro Piana. He is most notable for his complete lack of features. In that way, it’s kind of like the rest of what the character wears: as boring as it is expensive, perfect for a guy with lots of money but few ideas.

The Kendalls cap, as it is, has inspired articles from The Wall Street Journal, new York magazineAnd City & Country identifying it as the symbol of an emerging trend: stealth wealth Or quiet luxury. These terms describe a particular mode of dress that is said to be favored not by the wealthy, but by the truly generational wealthy, forget trust funds, think family foundations. Textiles and cuts are impeccable, colors are neutral, and finishes are subtle and logo-free. Luxury knitwear brands such as Loro Piana and Brunello Cucinelli feature prominently in stealthy wealth designs, as do suits from Zegna and Tom Ford, and high-end minimalism from The Row and Max Mara. Top it all off with a Hermès bag but, for God’s sake, not a brand new one. They are, supposedly, clothes for people who have nothing to prove. IYKYK.

However, the trend is not just about extremely wealthy people. Now that everyone do know, thanks to how notable shows such as Succession have done low-key fancy wear, stealth wealth is heralded as the next big swing of the fashion trend pendulum. No longer just the realm of luxury and low-key, the look instead seems to dominate the way stylish people in general dress. Suddenly, more accessible stores, like H&M and Zara, are selling nondescript pants with generous cuts, oversized button-up shirts, double-breasted blazers and grandad loafers. The fashion website Hypebeast citedby his tally, 1.4 billion views for stealth wealth meaning on TikTok as proof that kids are really dying to save up and cover up in cashmere or, more likely, buy budget knit blends.

Stealth wealth seems to have all the ingredients for a sea change in fashion, the same way streetwear changed the trajectory of fashion a decade ago, when sneakers and logo hoodies took over the guards. – dresses of the young and style-conscious. But what if that’s not happening at all?

It is not clear that stealth wealth is a real and growing phenomenon among the wealthy themselves. Like fashion critic Rachel Tashjian wrote recently For The Washington Post, the way the rich dress tends to be much more complicated than a single unified look. People with money to burn are still human, and therefore no less susceptible to trends and marketing than anyone else, i.e. some wealthy people ignore fashion, and others attach themselves to roller coasters. Admittedly, they’re marketing higher quality and better looking things than the rest of us, which explains a lot of the aesthetic gap between casual wear And quiet luxury. But even the brands that have recently been cited as the epitome of stealth wealth, the Loros and Brunellos of the world, aren’t exactly well-kept secrets. You can type Loro Piana Cap in Google and with a few clicks, buy a Loro hat similar to Kendalls from several retailers, including Nordstrom.

Many wealthy people of a generation wear neutral, good quality clothing, just as many non-wealthy Americans live their lives in the versatile basics marketed to people in their income bracket, jeans, black leggings, sweaters gray wool blend. Some people who are generationally wealthy buy the crude, logo-adorned brands that stealth wealth tempts you to throw away; others, as Tashjian notes, wear clothes from a smaller, more interesting, and sometimes even more expensive set from much less mainstream designers, such as High Sport and Casey Casey. Oil heiress Ivy Getty, for example, had a wedding in 2021 that looked more fun and much more stylish than Shiv Roys. And let’s not forget that Paris and Nicky Hilton are both old-school heiresses, and they barely adhere to the austere dictates of neutral cashmere knits.

The real secret to how the rich dress is that most of them are no better than those in lower tax brackets. The rich are Dear dressedbut many are not necessarily well dressed. In interview After interviewthat seems to be what Succession Costume designer Michelle Matland tries to explain herself about the Roys. They are decked out in the enormous luxury of stuffy and somewhat boring office clothes, walking in and out of Manhattan’s equally stylish but bland office towers and mediocre and expensive restaurants, never having fun. As a trend, stealth wealth promises to dress you in the confidence of unlimited money, but the Roy children are perpetually uncomfortable in their status, fearful of falling from power.

The people truly fascinated by stealth wealth are those who are far from it. Terms stealth wealth And quiet luxury have been bouncing around the internet for several years, but they’ve gained the most traction lately on TikTok, where a disproportionate audience of teens and 20s dissects these looks and devours the lessons they seemingly teach. In one popular type of video, a young woman guides viewers through the tricks to get the stealth-wealth look high-quality basics, neutral colors, no logos or shows how transform an ordinary outfit into a signifier of furtive wealth. TikToks’ mainstream userbase is at exactly the point in life where learning how status works in the larger adult world becomes very important. They plan to go off to college or the professional world, and introducing themselves to new groups of people in these scenarios is a very high-stakes dress-up game. Roys aren’t stylish or well-dressed, but they’re a pretty good guide to what to look for in a Zara knockoff if you will. blend into an internship.

In this way, stealth wealth seems to be more of an imaginary trend than anything else. idea of a trend inspired by a misguided and stylized notion of how the wealthy live their glamorous lives. People learn how to dress by looking at themselves and finding out what the different types of self-presentation mean. As teenagers do it online for everyone to see, it seems to create a sort of feedback loop: TikToks are written about in mainstream media as a trend, so even more TikToks are created. These new videos, in turn, expose even more people to a term like stealth wealth, which encourages them to seek information. Eventually you get 1.4 billion views for stealth wealth meaningwhich is then used as evidence that a trend is Really is happening, when in fact it seems more likely to suggest that many people have no idea what it is, even though they keep hearing about it. (It doesn’t hurt, of course, that Succession is the sneaky inspiration in question, and people who write on the internet for a living like to talk about Succession.)

If stealth wealth doesn’t really have Americans in the aesthetic grip, what about all the blazers and loafers in the stores lately? Their presence is, I think, mostly coincidental. After a decade of expanding leisure time sports and a few years of pandemic disruption and working from home in sweatpants, it wasn’t particularly hard to predict that people returning to the office might want to shake off and buy some real clothes. . very magazine in the spring of 2021.

The pandemic came after years of fashion being dominated by ultra-casual, logo-covered streetwear, and some lightly dressy tailoring was bound to see a resurgence no matter what was on TV. Long lead times, supply disruptions and risk aversion have meant that many fashion retailers have been slow to bring these types of styles to stores to keep up with demand. Now things have finally gotten a bit closer to normal, and more types of clothing are available, including clothing for people who are back at their desks or are fed up with their sweat. Just in time for the internet to attribute it all to Kendall Roys baseball cap.