4 Middlebury Battles #1 Case Western Reserve in NCAA Semifinals, fails 5-4





Middlebury’s fourth-ranked men’s tennis team took on No. 1 Case Western Reserve University in an NCAA semi-final match that lasted more than four hours. The match went to the wire, but it was the Spartans who won the final singles bout, winning in a tiebreaker. DUAL STRENGTHS James Hopper and Vishwa Aduru gave Case Western Reserve a 1-0 advantage with an 8-2 victory at the top of the lineup.

Trailed 1-0 to No. 3, Panther duo Joe Mairs And Julian Wu used a solid serve and a lob just inside the baseline to win three straight games for a 3-1 lead. The pair never trailed again, as Wu closed the match with a service winner for the 8-4 triumph.

The first tiebreaker of the day came in the second slot, where neel epstein And Robby room faced Spartan duo Chris Provenzano and Diego Maza. The match was blocked four times before Middlebury took the lead 6-4. Case Western Reserve responded, eventually tying the contest 7-7 to force a tiebreaker. An ace from Ward secured the 7-3 tiebreaker, giving the Panthers a 2-1 advantage. SINGLES HIGHLIGHTS Epstein carried his momentum from doubles to singles play, knocking out his opponent 6-0 in the first set at No. 3. The Panther lost just one game in the second (6-1) to give a lead 3-1 at Middlebury.

Case Western Reserve picked up straight-set wins at No. 1 (6-2, 6-1), No. 6 (6-3, 6-4) and No. 4 (6-1, 7-6 ) to take a 4-3 edge. The second set for fourth place ended in a heated battle between Wu and Ansh Shah, but Shah won the tiebreaker 8-6 to earn the point.

The Panthers tied the game at four points apiece with a fifth-place win. Ward took a 6-3 victory in the first set, but lost a 6-1 decision midway through the period to force a third set. Tied 1-1 and tied in game three, Ward won and kept that momentum going throughout the set for a 6-3 win.

A trip to the championship fight resulted in the match at second place. Aidan Harris picked up a 6-4 win in the opening set and took a 4-1 lead in the middle frame. Aduru wouldn’t leave, tying the set twice before eventually retiring 7-5. In the third, Harris didn’t allow a run in game eight to take a 5-3 lead. Aduru responded and took a 6-5 lead. With the title tilt on the line, Harris dug deep and used a service winner to level the set 6-6 and force a tiebreaker. After more than four hours of heat in Florida, both players were beginning to tire. Harris took a 2-0 lead, but Aduru came back to take a 5-2 advantage. Harris won two more points, but Aduru was able to close the game with a tiebreaker score of 7-4. REMARKS Ward picked up his 35th career win and finished the season on a 12-game unbeaten streak.

Zihao Yuan ends his time at Middlebury with an impressive 40-15 record, which is the most wins currently on the team.

The Panthers made their seventh consecutive NCAA Semifinal appearance and 15th overall.

Middlebury and Case Western Reserve have only met twice in men’s tennis, with both competitions placing in the bottom four.

The Panthers finish the season with an 18-4 overall record, including an 11-3 record against nationally ranked teams.

