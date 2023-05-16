Men’s golf in second place at NCAA Morgan Hill Regional





MORGAN HILL, Calif. The second-seeded Florida State men’s golf team put on a solid performance in their first round of the NCAA Morgan Hill Regional, finishing the day in second place at 7 under. The Seminoles played at the ultra-private Institute Golf Club near San Jose. Junior Frederik Kjettrup kicked off Florida State by tying their NCAA playoff low with a first-round 68. His 4-under score puts him second in the standings, behind only Missouris Alfons Bondesson who has a 5 under 67. The Seminoles trail only tournament leader Mississippi State, who is under 12 so far. Pepperdine, the number one seed, sits in third place at 4 under, followed by Charlotte and Baylor each at 3 under for fourth and fifth. The top 5 teams through three rounds advance to the NCAA Championship Finals which will take place in Scottsdale, Arizona next week. Kjettrup started with a par 36 on the front nine but gained momentum from the back when he shot a 32. His round was highlighted by an eagle on the 511-yard par-5 14th hole . I didn’t play too well on the first two holes, but I kept going and fired a few putts for par, Kjettrup said after the first round. Then I started playing better and things started going my way on the back nine. This eagle out of 14 helped. I pretty much got it within two feet for a tapped eagle. I started to hit better (over the back nine) and got more confident on the ball. Kjettrup had four under par on the back nine, including a birdie on the par-3 17th hole. His score of 68 tied his postseason low in his first season in the third round of the NCAA Regional held at the Seminole Legacy Golf Club in Tallahassee. Freshman Luke Clanton shot a 2-under 70 to place ninth in the first round. He started with an impressive 33 on the front nine and continued to play well on the back nine. His only flaw was back-to-back bogeys to end his innings on 17 and 18. Junior Brett Roberts, who won the NCAA West Palm Beach Regional last year, held steady with a 1 under 71. Roberts got stronger as the round went on, using a 34 on the back nine that included consecutive birdies on holes 14 and 15. Roberts recorded his sixth under-par in 13 career rounds played in an NCAA region or final. Freshman Jack Bigham was also a tally score with an even par 72. Redshirt junior Cole Anderson shot a 1 of 73. Anderson will leave for the Seminoles on Tuesday starting at 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT. in the second round.

