How Guns N’ Roses Redefined Fashion





In July 2017, legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses took the stage at Yarkon Park in Tel Aviv for one of the best rock performances ever seen in Israel. The 60,000 people in the audience, all sworn fans, didn’t stop dancing and shouting during the three hour hit show. Most attendees listened to the band in its heyday in the late 1980s and throughout the 1990s, and have since grown up with vocalist Axl Rose and guitarist Slash (AKA Saul Hudson) pouring out on stage. . 4 See the gallery Guns N’ Roses in 1986 (Photo: Ilpo Musto/Shutterstock) The crowd showed their adoration of the band members by wearing clothing associated with them: red bandanas wrapped around their heads or arms, ripped jeans, tight leather pants, colorful tights, shirts with cut-off sleeves and prints of the band’s logo. band, shirts with studs and of course, the American flag. Next month, the group will land for another show in Israel, providing a great opportunity to reminisce about the group’s impact on the global fashion industry. Axl Rose and Slash, the band’s frontmen, are still considered fashion icons thanks to a combination of elements from other bands and musicians, and trendy fashion styles that have created a cohesive and prominent look for them. . This includes inspiration from 1970s glam rock and 1980s New Romanticism, Art Nouveau jewelry, American style elements and homages to David Bowie and Mick Jagger. Plaid kilts, cropped turtlenecks, velvet blazers, tight pants and a unique dance style were all embraced by band leader Axl Rose. Slash established his fashion status with a black top hat, which has become synonymous with him to this day. 4 See the gallery Guns N’ Roses live in Israel (Photo: Raz Gros) The person behind the Guns N’ Roses fashion style over the years is Australian fashion designer Ray Brown, who previously helped refine the fashion style of musicians Ozzy Osbourne and glam-metal band Motley Crue. “When they came to me, they had no money, they wasted it on drugs,” Brown said in a 2011 interview with Vice magazine, where he spoke about the loans the band had given him. contracted to finance their drug addiction. . “As they started to get more popular, Axl got weirder and weirder. There was an incident where I was really busy and he wanted me to pick up denim vests that he wanted to add patches to. J had sent a girl I had been helping out took me out to pick it up, and he was so annoyed that I hadn’t come to see him personally that he threw a chair through a window at her, he said. said. One of the interesting points revealed in the interview with Brown touches on the holistic style of the band, deciding to dress in the same clothes they usually wear, unlike most artists who have different wardrobes for each day and for shows. 4 See the gallery Guns N’ Roses in Israel in 2012 (Photo: Tal Shahar) “Guns N’ Roses, all the time, wore the same things during the day right on stage,” he said. “If you saw them on the street, you would know they were part of a group, by the way they put their clothes together. Even if the clothes they wore during the day were not as outrageous as those of the stage, you could always tell they were in a rock band. It’s a whole attitude about dress.” The band also used fashion and clothing on stage and in music videos to provoke provocation, including with American symbols: tight pants inspired by the American flag worn by Axl for performances throughout the 90s or his t- red shirt with the image of the murderer Charles Manson. carried in front of 60,000 viewers in Japan and in the music video for the song “Dead Horse” from 1993. But it’s not just the clothes that have made Guns N’ Roses an iconic band. From the beginning of their career, famous models took part in the group’s music videos, led by Stephanie Seymour – one of the most prominent models at the time who later became Rose’s girlfriend. 4 See the gallery Agents arrest Axl Rose in 1992 (Photo: AP Photo/Ed Bailey) Seymour appeared in two videos for the songs “Don’t Cry” and “November Rain”, in which she dies and is buried deep in the ground. In fact, the model later revealed that their love had died long before the music video was filmed. She also said Rose emotionally abused her, while he claimed Seymour was never faithful to her. The two separated after a volatile and tumultuous relationship that lasted two years in early 1993.

