10 rules of the royal family’s dress code

Kate Middleton, Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II have all been recognized for their impressive fashion sense. But royal women must abide by a royal dress code that restricts them from dressing up or expects them to dress a certain way. Royal men also have a dress code. Some royals are rebellious in their dress choices, while others stick strictly to code.

The royal dress code ranges from the expected to the bizarre, but most stems from decades of royal tradition.

Here are 10 rules of the royal dress code.

1. Clutch signals

There’s more that jumps out at you when it comes to using the royal clutch. Ladies have been known to use their clutches to give subtle signals to staff, such as a desire to leave an event or a need to escape an awkward conversation.

Queen Elizabeth passed her purse or clutch from hand to hand to signal that she was ready to end a conversation.

It would be very disturbing if you spoke to the Queen and saw the handbag passed from one hand to another, said royal historian Hugo Vickers. People.

It would be very well done, Vickers continued. Someone would come and say, sir, the Archbishop of Canterbury would very much like to meet you.

Princess Diana was known to use her clutch to hide her cleavage when getting out of the car to prevent a wardrobe malfunction from being photographed by a pesky paparazzi.

We used to laugh when we designed what she called her cleavage bags, little satin clutches she covered her cleavage with when she got out of cars, says British handbag designer Anya Hindmarch at the Telegraph, by vogue.

2. No shiny nail polish

Members of the royal family are prohibited from painting bright colors on their fingernails. Only natural looking polish or bare nails are allowed.

The royal family tends to favor sheer, neutral shades over shorter, squoval-shaped nails, said Sarah Gibson Tuttle, founder and CEO of Olive & June. Harper’s Bazaar. It’s a super classic and clean look that looks timeless and royal appropriate. Although we’ve all heard period rumors, I know that royal nails are always beautiful, polished and perfectly manicured.

Queen Elizabeth was known to favor the pale pink of Essies ballet shoes shade that currently costs $10 for a bottle. Elizabeth wore the Essie shade regularly from 1989, reports Harper’s Bazaar.

3. Tights are encouraged

Royal women are not required to wear tights, but they have been strongly encouraged to do so out of respect for the Queen. With Queen Camilla recently crowned, this unspoken rule could be updated.

Kate Middleton is rarely seen in public without a pair of nude pantyhose. Meghan Markle, on the other hand, often broken this unspoken rule as a royal. In her engagement picture with Prince Harry, she does not wear pantyhose.

Meghan didn’t wear bare stockings much, but when she and the Queen appeared together, she did, veteran fashion journalist Elizabeth Holmes has said. Initiated. Kate leans much more into this stuff than Meghan.

4. Queen Elizabeth didn’t like facial hair

Queen Elizabeth has made her aversion to facial hair known, but that has never stopped Prince Harry from keeping his red beard.

The Queen felt that beards were only appropriate in a handful of circumstances.

She doesn’t mind royal men growing beards when they’re in the armed forces or out in the wild, like Harry was in Antarctica, but she expects them to be clean-shaven. near when they return home. Royal staff aren’t supposed to grow beards or moustaches, and she probably thinks it’s hard to enforce that rule when her own grandson has a beard, reports vanity lounge.

As for Harry’s stubborn beard, Elizabeth said she didn’t like the facial hair at all and hoped her grandson would remove it as soon as possible, according to The Telegraph.

5. Boys shouldn’t wear pants.

There’s a reason Prince Louis only wears shorts. At 4 years old, he is not mature enough to wear trousers, according to the royal dress code.

It’s a very English thing to dress a young boy in shorts, says etiquette expert William Hanson Harper’s Bazaar.

Trousers are for older boys and men, while shorts for younger boys are one of those quiet class markers we have in England. Although times are changing (slowly), pants on a young boy are considered quite bourgeois, more suburban. And no self-respecting aristo or royal would want to be considered a suburbanite.

The tradition goes back generations. Prince Harry, Prince William and King Charles III all donned shorts as young boys.

The usual custom is for a boy to switch to pants around age 8, Hanson said. Harper’s Bazaar. This is, historically, perhaps due to the practice of the breech, which dates back to the 16th century. A newborn boy would be dressed in a robe for his first year or two (these robes have survived as modern christening robes), then he was cheeky and wore clothes that looked more like shorts or pants than to dresses.

6. Women and their elaborate hats

One of the hallmarks of a royal event are the large, elaborate hats worn by the women. Queen Elizabeth was known for her impressive collection of hats, but it’s not just because it was her favorite accessory in royal lore.

Until the 1950s, women were very rarely seen without a hat because it was not considered normal for women to show their hair in public, said Diana Mather, senior tutor for etiquette consultancy The English Manner . BBC. But all that has changed and hats are now reserved for more formal occasions.

Today, royal women must wear hats on all official royal occasions, reports Hustle. Wearing a hat is also considered a status symbol. Putting on a hat visually expresses that you are part of the elite.

7. Queen Elizabeth liked to stand out

Queen Elizabeth often wore brightly colored clothes for a reason. She wanted to stand out so people would know her as the queen. I can’t wear beige because no one would know who I am, Elizabeth said, according to her biographer Robert Hardman, per The Telegraph.

In large crowds, brightly colored clothing made it easier for people in the back of a dense crowd to spot it.

She needs to stand out so people can say I saw the Queen, her daughter-in-law Sophie, Countess of Wessex, explained in the documentary The Queen at 90.

Remember when she shows up somewhere the crowd is two, three, four, 10, 15 deep, and someone wants to be able to say they saw a bit of the queen’s hat as they passed .

8. Always pack a black outfit

When traveling, members of the royal family must pack all-black attire in case of an unexpected death in the family. This way they can be properly dressed to fit the somber occasion when they return to the UK, reports Harper’s Bazaar.

This rule was created after the unexpected death of Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George VI. She was flown home from Kenya and had to wait on the plane to London until someone brought her a change of clothes, according to Hustle. It would have been deemed inappropriate for Elizabeth to emerge in London in normal attire following the King’s death.

9. Tiara wear is limited

Tiaras are only worn at white tie events and only married women and members of the royal family are allowed to wear them. Middleton never wore a tiara until she married into the royal family. Same for Markle.

The old rule is that hats are never worn indoors after 6 p.m., as that is when the ladies change into evening dresses and the tiaras and family jewels go out, a said etiquette expert Grant Harrold, known as Royal Butler. BBC.

For married women, it was a sign of status and would show you were taken and not looking for a husband, Harrold added. For the gentleman, it was a clear sign not to make advances to the lady in question.

10. Gloves stop the spread of germs

Gloves were a standard accessory for the royal family until the 90s. Diana was not a big fan of wearing gloves. Anna Harvey, former deputy editor of Vogue, says she once ordered a dozen suede gloves for Diana, but never wore them. She wanted flesh-to-flesh contact, Harvey said, per vogue.

In recent decades, gloves were no longer part of the standard dress code, but Elizabeth wore them throughout her life. Royals shake hands with hundreds of people each year and gloves help prevent the spread of germs, reports Hustle.