Valentino organizes a men’s show in Milan

May 15, 2023

Valentino returns to Milan to present its men’s collection. The Roman luxury house has decided to end its mixed-gender shows, a format it adopted during the Covid pandemic which lasted three years, from September 2020 to March 2023. Titled ‘The Narratives’, its next men’s show Spring-Summer 2024 will open Milan Fashion Week on June 16. Valentino AW23 – ImaxTree The show will take place at 2 p.m. at Milan’s historic university, the Universit degli Studi di Milano Statale, “at a time when the university is bustling and full of students,” the brand said, adding that students will be invited to attend the show, offering them “a total immersion in the universe of excellence and know-how of the house, the attention to detail and the spirit of innovation to inspire and stimulate the next generation through an exchange creative”. The brand, owned by the Qatari investment fund Mayhoola, has always had a close link with the Lombard capital. During the pandemic, in September 2020, the brand chose to parade in Milan, before returning to the capital in February 2021 to do a show behind closed doors at the Piccolo Teatro. It was also in Milan that the founder of the house, Valentino Garavani, organized his very first men’s show in January 1985, where the men’s collections would continue to be presented until 2012. Building on the Milanese beginnings of men’s fashion, the artistic director Pierpaolo Piccioli “intends to redefine what was initiated here, by bringing the men’s wardrobe in an ever more contemporary direction”, explains the brand. Separating the men’s and women’s ready-to-wear shows and choosing a different, dedicated location to present each collection will enhance the “singularly high point” of menswear. Valentino wants to put more emphasis on this category, as the house explains in its press release. “While the category continues to dialogue with women’s fashion, the focus is now on menswear, reflecting the redefinition of masculine codes by Pierpaolo Piccioli and the growing importance of this category.” “The growing importance of Valentino menswear has been confirmed over the seasons. For the Unboxing Valentino collection, the brand has launched Maison Valentino Essentials, a selection of menswear essentials that rethink traditional rules and boundaries , taking menswear to something even more open and free.” continues the label, evoking the designer’s desire to “evolve these basics, by pushing the limits of formal fashion”.

