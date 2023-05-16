Impact starts at the fiber: Seven designers championing regenerative fashion | australian fashion

Mjust like the term sustainable, regenerative is increasingly being used loosely in fashion marketing. For a garment to be truly regenerative, the raw materials must have been grown without synthetic fertilizers or pesticides using techniques that restore soil health, improve ecosystem functionality, water cycles and biodiversity.

A regenerative system delivers better outcomes for farmers and communities throughout the supply chain. But on a larger scale, regenerative agriculture has been described as part of the future of fashion.

In industry, the transition to regenerative fiber farming is just beginning, which means regenerative fashion can be hard to find, and often very expensive, an unfortunate reality of sustainable supply chains as they work to compete with fast fashion companies. models. Here are some designers who already have regenerative clothing in their collections.

Angel Chang

Crafted by indigenous artisans in the mountainous province of Guizhou in China, each garment produced by Angel Chang is regenerative. Her collection is made from indigenous seed cotton that has been grown without chemicals and dyed with locally harvested indigo and gardenia.

Chang says his favorite piece is literally called my favorite shirt. The shirt is entirely handmade: the cotton is spun by hand and then woven on a loom, while the shirt is sewn by hand.

The cotton is untreated and unbleached, so the oil from the seed is retained on the fiber and keeps the fabric soft, she says. Strictly following traditional processes [of the Miao and Dong ethnic minority grandmothers] we have created clothes with an almost zero carbon footprint.

A.BCH

The A.05 linen shirt from Melbourne-based label A.BCH.

Courtney Holm has worked hard to produce truly low or positive impact clothing for her Melbourne-based brand A.BCH. The brand’s linen shirt is made up of 100% global standard for organic textiles certified flax, grown in France by a group of organic flax producers. Flax typically grows with minimal irrigation and when grown without chemical fertilizers or pesticides it can be a carbon sink (i.e. flax plants can absorb more CO2 than they take in). issue).

The first stage of linen processing is done locally. Then the fibers are spun into yarn in Hungary and the yarns are sent to Belgium where they are woven in a carbon neutral mill and bleached with low impact oxygen bleaches. Our Belgian linen supplier has been making linen since 1864 and is recognized by The Masters of Linen, says Holm.

From there, the linen is sent to the A.BCH factory in Melbourne where it is cut and sewn into the A.05 linen shirt, a mainstay of the label collection since its launch in 2017. While shipping of fabric from Europe to Melbourne might seem like a lot of carbon emissions for a low impact garment, most fabrics in the industry travel much farther to be converted from raw material to textile, and currently there is no is no flax grown and processed in Australia.

another tomorrow

We believe the impact starts at the fiber, said CEO of New York label Another Tomorrow, Vanessa Barboni Hallik. Take, for example, the tuxedo jacketwhich is part of his daily uniform.

The jacket is made with wool from a Responsible Wool Standard certified farm in Victoria, Australia. RWS certification requires farms to meet the highest animal welfare standards, so no mulesing is permitted. Farmers should use progressive land management techniques that protect soil health, biodiversity and native species.

We now have six farms in our portfolio in Australia and New Zealand with deep commitments to biodiversity, carbon management and extremely high animal welfare standards, says Barboni Hallik.

Maggie Marilyn

We love merino for its thermoregulatory properties, its durability, explains Maggie Hewitt. The New Zealand designer is renowned for incorporating the highest standards of sustainability and traceability into her merino knitwear brand Maggie Marilyn. Its collection is made with ZQRX-certified merino wool, grown in New Zealand by producers whose farming techniques restore waterways, protect native species, offset carbon and improve local communities.

For Hewitt, certification stands out for its ambition and describes it as a measure beyond sustainability, where the goal is continuous improvement and not a minimum standard.

KitX

Kit Willow, founder of Sydney-based clothing brand KitX, is a pioneer in sustainable fashion who describes hemp as a fiber of the future.

Hemp is an extremely resilient crop that grows with minimal irrigation and without pesticides or synthetic fertilizers. Due to its deep taproot system, it can extract toxins from the soil, while research suggests that industrial hemp can be twice as effective as trees at sequestering carbon.

In the KitX collection, the hemp tee is made from a blend of hemp and cotton knitted in Melbourne and manufactured in Sydney using Citizen Wolf’s zero waste production technology.

Mara Hoffman

While Mara Hoffmans is headquartered in New York, all of their woolen knitwear and accessories are made from climate friendly wool from the Emigh Ranch in Northern California.

The wool is part of a larger regenerative agricultural program by non-profit Fibershed. Mara Hoffmans, vice president of sustainability, product and business strategy, Dana David, describes the initiative’s key stakeholders as scientists and community organizers who measure how fiber ecosystems adapt and mitigate the climate change. They aim to give herders and farmers the tools to practice carbon farming; and implement land stewardship efforts such as prescribed grazing, creating pollinator habitats, restoring streams, and a host of agricultural techniques known to promote soil health.

These practices help sequester carbon in soil and vegetation, which removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, enriches the soil and helps restore healthy ecosystems, David explains. The wool from these landscapes has been transformed into a line of beautiful soft knits for the Mara Hoffmans collection.

Joslin

The creative director of Melbourne-based brand Joslin, Elinor McInnes, is renowned for her love of linen. So much so, Joslin only works with suppliers and textile factories that have received European Linen Certification. This ensures a commitment to environmentally friendly agriculture and a commitment to zero irrigation, non-GMO seeds and low waste. She says [the] flax is a renewable resource, derived from rainwater, which can be produced without harming the environment.

From field to fiber, the production of Joslins linen is fully traceable. Combed flax is exported from Europe to a factory in Jiangsu, China, where it is spun and woven into batiste.