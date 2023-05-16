Fashion
Amazon Customers’ 6 Most Popular Products in May 2023
We’ve officially reached that transitional time of the year where our wardrobes need to be swapped out and our beauty routines might need some extra help.
Now that we’re halfway through May, it’s time for us to share our monthly breakdown of Amazon customers’ most popular products to help you get started with the new season. Shop All Day contributor Chassie Post stopped by TODAY to share some top-rated finds, including useful fashion and makeup hacks you didn’t know you needed.
From a flowy dress you can wear anywhere to a time-saving makeup trick, Post has everything you need to get you through the summer, including a must-have Father’s Day gift ! Keep reading to discover the six top-rated discoveries.
Amazon Customers’ Most Popular Products Today | More Customer-Loved Amazon Finds
Amazon Customers’ Most Popular Products Viewed TODAY
Zcsia One Shoulder Bohemian Dress
From a barbecue to a summer party, Post says you can wear this affordable dress anywhere this season. Available in over 20 colorways, it features a fashionable one-shoulder design and flowing A-line skirt that will flatter all body types. You can dress it up with sandals or heels, or pair it with sneakers for a more casual look.
The Drop Women’s Monika Sandal
If you’re looking for a chic sandal to wear from the beach to dinner, Post says these slide sandals are incredibly comfortable and have been one of the most popular styles of the past few seasons. And even though they look expensive, they only cost less than $35! With the low price and nice color options, you’ll want to grab several options.
Neutrogena Cleansing Gum Stick
Have you ever made an eyeliner wing too big or accidentally smudged your mascara? Instead of starting from scratch, this makeup remover pen is a quick fix to common makeup problems. Plus, it’s travel-friendly, so you can easily toss it in your bag and use it for touch-ups on the go.
Walkize heel cushions
If you like to wear high heels but suffer from sore feet (who doesn’t?!), Post says these gel-based, fabric-covered cushions will let you rock your favorite pair of heels pain-free. ! Depending on the brand, you just need to line them up on your shoe with the ball of your foot. Not only do they help prevent pain, but they can also prevent your foot from slipping out of the heel. Plus, they’re removable so you can use them for different shoes.
Miles Kimball Bracelet Helper Tool
This handy bracelet assist tool is perfect for those times when you need help tying your bracelet but no one is around, says Post. And using it is easy; she says all you have to do is hold the tool in the same hand you would wear the bracelet, then your free hand can easily squeeze it together. Moreover, you can even use this gadget for zippers, handcuffs, and watches.
Magnetic bracelet RAK
It’s not too early to think about Father’s Day; Post says this magnetic bracelet is the perfect gift for the do-it-yourselfer and do-it-yourselfer in your life. According to the brand, the bracelet has 10 built-in magnets that will hold nails, bolts, and screws, keeping everything they need close while they tackle that project.
More Amazon Customer Favorite Picks
Headboard by Tigi Hair Wax Stick
Although we love hot weather, it also brings humidity, which is not too good for our hair. This wax stick is formulated with beeswax and Japan wax to help fight frizz and keep your ponytail smoother than ever.
Bio-Oil Skincare Body Oil
This #1 bestselling castor oil does it all. You can use it on your face and body to help fade scars and repair skin damage, or in your hair to help fight dryness and frizz, and more, the brand explains. A Amazon Reviewer said it even helped clear up her acne, “After just 3 uses, my pores were smaller and all the gunk that I can usually see living inside my cheeks has been reduced dramatically.”
Fearless Body and Clothing Double Sided Tape
If you have a dress that needs help staying in place or you’re worried about your tank top falling off, this double-sided tape will be a lifesaver. Coming with 50 strips, the brand says you can place them securely on your skin or underwear to help keep your clothes more secure when needed.
Shaperx slimming bodysuit
According to the brand, this best-selling body shapewear will help smooth your tummy and lift all the right places. It’s designed with a thong back, so you don’t have to worry about a panty line with tighter clothes.
Amazon Essentials Women’s Slim Fit Tank Top (2 Pack)
You’ll be wearing these lightweight cotton-blend tank tops all summer long. But many reviewers say they are so comfortable that they also wear them under sweaters or light jackets. They come in a two-pack and tons of different color varieties to choose from.
Women’s Cushion Luna Sandal
A critical said these shoes were the most comfortable sandals she had ever worn. This may be because they are made with a cork footbed that molds to the contours of your feet. You can choose from over 20 different colors including brown, black, rose gold, blue and more.
Ododos mini belt bag
If you haven’t jumped on the fanny pack bandwagon yet, this bestseller might change your mind. This affordable fanny pack is available in almost 30 colors and can hold your wallet, phone, keys and many other essentials. Plus, it’s currently on sale for $17!
OPI nail polish remover pen
Getting a manicure is not an easy task; this nail polish remover pen can help you when you accidentally paint offline. The pen tip is designed to glide easily over your cuticle and skin to remove any excess polish. If it runs out, the mark says you can recharge it to use again and again.
|
