Fashion
7 Asian men who made a splash on the Cannes red carpet
The prestigious Cannes Film Festival red carpet is not only a celebration of cinema, but also a platform for actors to show off their impeccable fashion sense. So, over the years, Asian celebrities have not been shy about flaunting their stunning and unique style choices on the Cannes red carpet. While it’s usually the women who usually get the media attention in this regard, the men too have brought their A-game to the red carpet.
From glamorous traditional outfits to game-changing modern designs, Asian men have captivated audiences with their sartorial choices while bringing a rich cultural tapestry to the red carpet. While Indian celebrities such as Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor are regulars at the film festival, veteran stars such as the late Irrfan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan were among the first names to represent India at the international festival. . Likewise, Korean personalities such as Lee Jung-Jae and Bong Joon-Ho have also attended the prestigious film festival, while Chinese cinema icon Jackie Chan has been a staple of the Cannes red carpet over the years.
So, as the 2023 Cannes Film Festival approaches, let’s take a closer look at the captivating fashion moments of Asian actors and directors on the Cannes red carpet while exploring their individual styles and possible influences on global fashion trends.
Cannes red carpet: seven Asian men who have impressed us over the years
Lee Jung Jae
squid game Actor Lee Jung-Jae made his Cannes debut in 2022. The actor attended the film festival for the premiere of his 2022 action thriller Chase and walked the red carpet in a crisp white suit, which complemented her overall aesthetic. The same year, Lee also signed with Hollywood agency CAA.
Rice Ahmad
Rice Ahmed in @YSL At #WomenInMotion Awards 2022 during the @Festival_Cannes. #Cannes2022 pic.twitter.com/m4QjRzYL2M
—Kering (@KeringGroup) May 22, 2022
At the 2022 Cannes Film Festival, British-Pakistani actress Riz Ahmed attended the Women In Motion Awards in a velvet tuxedo dress. The actor is well known for his films such as the Oscar-winning actor The sound of metal, Venom, Diablo And Encounter. He has received numerous accolades, such as an Academy Award for his short film The long goodbye and a Primetime Emmy Award for her performance in The night of. Additionally, he has been nominated for two Golden Globe Awards and two British Academy Film Awards. In 2017, he was recognized as one of 100 most influential people in the world by Time Magazine.
Bong Joon Ho
✨#RedSteps BONG Joon Ho – Opening Ceremony of the 74th Cannes Film Festival#Cannes2021 #Cannes74 pic.twitter.com/F53lRv7jTW
— Cannes Film Festival (@Festival_Cannes) July 6, 2021
Bong Joon-ho, the famous South Korean director, made remarkable appearances on the Cannes red carpet. One of Bong Joon-ho’s most famous films, Parasite, in fact premiered at the Cannes Film Festival where it won the prestigious Palme d’Or. Moreover, his previous films such as Okja And snowdrops were also featured at Cannes, with the director and cast attending the festival and representing their respective films on the red carpet.
Irfan Khan
Me, Ritesh, Nimrat in Cannes for the movie ‘The lunch box’ pic.twitter.com/tLiEXbU4iN
— Irrfan (@irrfank) May 22nd 2013
The late Indian actor Irrfan Khan also attended the Cannes Film Festival in 2013 for the premiere of his film The lunch box. The actor walked the red carpet at Cannes to promote the film and was praised for his impressive performance. His presence on the red carpet and his work at the festival also helped solidify his international reputation as a talented actor.
Shah Rukh Khan
Most handsome man Shah Rukh Khan, gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were clicked by photographers in Cannes for the screening of Devdas ✨ pic.twitter.com/emOnY8LcHA
— Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club (@SRKUniverse) December 30, 2017
Nicknamed the “King of Bollywood”, Shah Rukh Khan also walked the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival. King Khan attended the prestigious event in 2002, alongside his co-star and Cannes veteran Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, for the screening of Devdas. The actor opted for a subtle but effective ensemble as he attended the red carpet dressed in a black tuxedo (complete with a bow tie to accessorise).
Song Kang Ho
#Cannes2022 South Korean actor Song Kang-Ho wins Best Actor award at Cannes pic.twitter.com/PLBOBQ0X2v
— AFP Photo (@AFPphoto) May 28, 2022
Korean actor Song Kang-Ho has walked the Cannes Film Festival red carpet several times. While attending the 2019 festival as part of Parasites casting, he also participated in the 2022 festival for his film Broker. The 2022 Cannes Film Festival was special for Kang-ho as he received the prestigious Best Actor award for his performance in Broker.
Amitabh Bachchan
#Cannes film festival Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) & @LeoDiCaprio declared open the 66th Cannes Film Festival! pic.twitter.com/zyjeweNhWL
— Sabrina♑️ (@brynabryne) May 15, 2013
In 2013, Amitabh Bachchan and Leonardo DiCaprio jointly inaugurated the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival. Bachchan made a cameo appearance in the festival’s opening film, Baz Luhrmann’s Gatsby the magnificent, while DiCaprio played the lead role. Bachchan’s prominent presence at the event was appropriate as it coincided with the commemoration of the 100 years of Indian cinema festival.
(Hero and feature image credit: Courtesy of Instagram/Lee Jung-Jae and Twitter/SRK Universe)
