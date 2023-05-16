Chloe Sevignys Sale of the Century was May’s biggest fashion event





The biggest fashion event of the year has just happened. No, I don’t mean the 2023 Met Gala, this nap fest literally feels like a fever dream (or, if you’re talking about Jared Letos’ cat suit, a nightmare). Not on Lords Day, Sunday May 14, 2023, Chloé Sévigny organized the Sale of the Century. Literally. @hanselkai Another reason I love living in #nyc #chloesevigny #closetsale Curated by former Vogue fashion writer Liane Satenstein, the #SaleOfTheCentury was Chloe Sevigny’s New York storage sale. Drawing a line that wrapped around several city blocks, New York fashion lovers celebrated Mother’s Day by celebrating THE mother herself: Chloé Sevigny. Liana wrote on Instagram: We’ve dug deep into @chloessevigny’s girls’ cool perpetual closet to unearth her sauciest, club-ready classics. STANDING EQUIPMENT. #STORAGEWARS where are you? Launch our girl. New Yorkers are no strangers to sample sales. We’re also not immune to the occasional It Girl closet cleaning on social media. But an archival sale like this is unprecedented. With pieces that Sevigny herself has been photographed wearing at events or by paparazzi, it’s like your coolest friend letting you choose their storage locker. What if that person was one of the original It Girls. The expression It Girl may be launched now, but Sevigny is the prototype. And though she made her breakthrough as a teenage actress in film Children, Sevigny has become known for its iconic street style. Always ahead of the trends and in fact, dictating Sevigny is one of New York’s most enduring icons. So it’s no surprise that fashion girls (non-gender term, at this point) showed up in droves to pick up his closet rejects. The line was not only long, it was full of the best dressed people in New York. As a haven for style obsessives and anyone who’s ever called themselves Carrie (you know who you are), NYC has no shortage of events where people dress to perfection. But rarely a literal queue draw so many innovative outfits and Big Fits. Every red carpet for the rest of the year will have to rival the looks we’ve seen on sale in the closet dune press tour, your move. People filmed GRWM style videos just to queue for hours and it paid off. The outfits I’ve seen on TikTok are going to inspire my summer style. Filled with eclectic combinations of high and low pieces, it showed that the Cool Girls are alive and well in New York. And Chloé Sevigny is their mother to all. While there will likely never be an event like this again, for a brief moment all of New York’s fashion lovers came together to bask in the glory of good style. A Mother’s Day Miracle.

