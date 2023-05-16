Beyonc dazzles in Valentino dress for Renaissance tour in Belgium – WWD

Beyoncé took to the stage during Brussels, Belgium, the stop of her Renaissance World Tour on Sunday, channeling bridal inspiration.

One of Beyoncé’s looks included a custom-designed ivory silk dress with crystal rhinestones and a thigh-high side slit by Valentino, created by the brand’s creative director, Pierpaolo Piccioli. She coordinated with a pair of custom heels by Malone Souliers. Stylist Shiona Turini curated Beyoncé’s Valentino look for the tour.

Beyoncé kicked off her world tour on Tuesday in Stockholm. Ahead of the world tour, Beyonce collaborated with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing on a couture collection inspired by her “Renaissance” album, with a look for each song. During the Stockholm leg of her tour, which kicked off the highly anticipated concert, she turned to a variety of designers including Alexander McQueen, Balmain and Courrèges for her first set of looks.

Beyoncé’s tour looks have included tons of metallics, silvers and whites. Analysis of Google search data revealed that various search terms have skyrocketed since the singer’s tour began.

A Nasty Gal study using Google search data found that online interest in “metal cowboy boots” skyrocketed 488% after the first night of the Renaissance World Tour. Google searches for “silver cowboy boots” increased 300% globally, and searches for “disco cowboy hat” increased 525%.

Searches for “silver bodysuit” and “silver corset” have also increased by 42% and 669%, respectively, since the first night of the tour, in addition to “thigh high boots”, which have increased by 203%, inspired by Gedebe by Beyoncé. white thigh high boots worn during the tour. Overall, the search term for “Renaissance touring outfits” increased by 658%.

Beyoncé kicked off 2023 by becoming the most awarded singer in Grammy history when she won Best R&B Performance for “Black Parade.” The singer now has a record total of 32 Grammy wins.