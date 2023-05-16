Our fashion editor’s capsule wardrobe

Let me start by introducing myself: I’m Madeline, the fashion editor of The Everygirl. I’ve run The Everygirl’s fashion section since 2021, and my work occupies the majority of my brain at all times (that and my 16-year-old dog, if I’m being completely real). I love to write and talk about fashion for a living, it’s what I’ve always dreamed of doing, which makes it easy for me to put every fiber of my being into our fashion section. Part of my job as a fashion editor is to constantly try on and test clothes from different brands to make sure we’re covering the best of the best. TL;DR: I’m trying a plot clothing.

Another one of my responsibilities as a fashion editor? Write and compose our capsule wardrobes. And I recently realized a pretty crazy fact: I never talked about My capsule wardrobe. I’ve been developing my personal capsule wardrobe for years, and given the amount of clothes I try on, if anything sticks with me, it’s really, Really GOOD.

I like to incorporate trends into my wardrobe, but I also have an arsenal of basics around which I build my outfits every day. These basic pieces are the best of the best; items that I own, have checked out, and wear constantly in my everyday life. Without further ado, I open my closet doors and dismantle my personal capsule wardrobe.

Work in a cafe

Sun glasses | button | denim shorts | ballet flats

If I have a day where I want to get ready while staying laid back, that’s almost always what I wear. This buttonhole is one of my all-time favorite pieces; it’s thicker which means it doesn’t wrinkle all day long, and I’m so glad I finally invested in a nice buttonhole so I don’t have to replace them all the time.

These denim shorts are what I consider absolute perfection. They are longer and looser, but don’t stretch throughout the day, and I wear mine literally almost every day during the summer months. I’ve had mine for two years and was always excited to take them out of storage this year.

The Celine Triomphe sunglasses are one of my biggest splurges, but I don’t regret them at all, quite the contrary, in fact. It’s a classic, oversized pair that goes well with any outfit, and I wear mine every day. Of my many sunglasses, this is my favorite pair. With my favorite ballerina flats (which I own in two colors!), it’s a casual look worthy of a uniform that I wear on a loop.

Dinner on the terrace

puff earrings | maxi dress | beaded bag | heeled sandals

If you’ve been here a while, you know my love for Staud Beaded Tommy bags knows no bounds. I love having fun with my accessories, and this is arguably the most fun you can have with a bag. I have one that I use in the winter months (with dark flowers) and one that I wear in the summer (which has oranges), and although this one is no longer available, I still love plus this version of fruit salad. Case in point: how he elevates this simple combination of maxi dress and heeled sandals, perfect for an evening on the terrace with a glass of chilled rosé.

I’m obsessed with jenny bird jewelry, and these puff earrings are one of my favorite pieces of jewelry I own. They pack a little more *oomph* than my hoops and have been glued to my ears since the day I got them.

To work at home

sweatshirt | workout dress | sneakers

I work from home three days a week, but I still like to dress up somehow to increase my productivity. My favorite during the summer months is this workout dress. I have it in three colors, and I love that it makes me feel more put together than running shorts and a tank top, but it’s just as comfortable. I appreciate that it can get me through whatever I need to do that day (like running errands or walking my dog) very seamlessly.

I’m a sneaker girl at heart, and these New Balances are my favorite of the year. After waiting for my size to come back in stock, I now own these in two colors and wear them on a loop. I wear a sweatshirt almost every day, and I caught Anine Bing’s on sale last year, and wear it several times a week. It’s definitely a splurge, but it was worth it considering I think it makes any casual outfit a bit cooler (I especially like pairing it with jeans and a blazer when it’s cold).

At aperitif time

body suit | jeans | shoulder bag | heeled sandals

Listen: I didn’t expect to be a SKIMS stan. But after trying literally dozens of combinations, SKIMS are the ones that, IMHO, are in a class of their own. I have three different styles, but this one is my favorite; Honestly, I don’t know if I’ve ever put anything more flattering on my body in my life. I find they are supportive enough that I personally don’t need to wear a bra with them, which is priceless to me, TBH.

These relaxed jeans are my favorite jeans of the year. They are loose, comfortable and have that perfect not-too-loose-but-not-too-tight fit that I felt like I had never found. When I went to Europe last month, these were the only jeans I packed, which says it all. This is another Staud bag that is a staple in my wardrobe. It’s the perfect size, it’s a different shape, and I wear it both casually and seamlessly.

I have a little trouble with heels, but these little kitten heels are the perfect slightly elevated sandal for summer, and were one of my most worn pairs of shoes in 2022. I can walk on them for ages. hours, and I love that they can be dressed up or down depending on the vibe I want that day.

shopping

white tank | shoulder bag | denim shorts | Birkenstock

I am a Birkenstock girl at heart. I grew up with my grandmother who swore by Birkenstocks and have had pairs since I was little. That being said, these are my favorite pairs I’ve ever owned (and again, I own them in two colors). They don’t need to be broken in like classic Birks do (and thank goodness for that), and the gold curls make them feel a bit higher than classic Birkenstocks. These are the shoes I keep by my door all summer, and I wear them to run errands or take my dog ​​out or go to a workout class, which means I put them on my feet every day .

If I’m going on a casual day in the summer months, a white tank top, denim shorts and those Birkenstocks are on my body, there’s no doubt about it.