Kansas Men’s Athletics finishes third in Big 12 – Kansas Jayhawks





NORMAN, Okla. The Kansas men’s track team placed third at the 2023 Outdoor Big 12 Championships, led by Chandler Gibbens’ second conference title of the weekend. The Jayhawks compiled 117 total points on the men’s side, which is the most points they have scored since 2017 and the second most in Big 12 Championship history. Gibbens was the second highest scorer in the competition, totaling 20 points after winning the 5k and 10k. The junior from Columbia, Mo., set a new meet record in the 5k, clocking 13:48.49. He is the first Jayhawk in program history to run the distance sweep, winning both titles in the same conference-championship weekend. The other Big 12 champion of the day was Rylee Anderson, winning the women’s high jump with her 1.83m clearance. The senior star now has five conference titles to his name, including two this season. She maintains her No. 4 NCAA ranking, holding a strong spot heading into the prelims and national championships. Kansas men who contributed to the team’s final day score include Dimitrios Pavlidis, who placed second in men’s discus with his mark of 57.90, and Patrick Larrison, who placed eighth in the same event by throwing 52.81 m. Michael Joseph was second in the men’s 400 with a time of 44.78, as well as seventh in the 200 with his time of 20.92. The men’s pole vault crew finished second, third and fourth in the event, with Andrew Saloga clearing 5.36m, Jake Freidel 5.26m and a new PR and Clayton Simms 5.26m also for the fourth place. AJ Green took sixth place overall in the men’s 800m with a personal best time of 1:47.66. Cameron Wilmington made three trips to the podium on Sunday, finishing fifth in the 400m hurdles (50.89, new PR), sixth in the 110m hurdles (13.92) and sixth in the men’s 4×1 as well. He was joined by Tayton Klein, Jaden Patterson and Joseph in this relay formation. The men’s 4×4 team of Grant Lockwood, Ethan Fogle, Jameir Colbert and Justice Dick also fought their way to the podium with a fifth place finish (3:08.50). Other women to score included Saudia Heard (seventh in the triple jump, 12.75m) and Tori Thomas (fifth in the discus throw, 51.28m). Ashley Wallace and Kaycee McCoy each made two trips to the podium. They were part of the women’s 4×1 team in sixth place, joined by Anna Siemens and Satanya Wright, as well as six and seven in the 110m hurdles finals. McCoy recorded a new PR in the event with his time of 13.74. The women finished the competition in eighth place overall with 46 points overall. Kansas next heads to the NCAA West Preliminaries in Sacramento, Calif., May 24-27.

