See Inside This Fashion Influencer’s Closet With Thrift Store Finds

Chelsea Henriquez (@chelseaasoflate) loves to play with fashion, and living in New York gives her the freedom to do so. In this episode of ITK: Coveted closetsthe fashion influencer opens the door to her colorful wardrobe and shows us some of her favorite pieces, from thrift store finds to durable basics.

Where I live influences my style because New York gives me so much freedom, says Chelsea. Literally, I can walk out the door looking crazy, and no one will bat an eyelid.

Chelsea describes her style as bold, colorful and unserious. Her biggest style influences growing up were all the Disney girls like Raven Symone from It’s so raven and Lizzie McGuire.

It’s important to me to express myself through my clothes because it’s literally my canvas. It’s what I play with every day, she says.

One of Chelsea’s favorite pieces is a green dress with metallic fringe, which she says epitomizes everything I love about fashion and style. It’s colorful. It’s funny. It’s playful. It’s a conversation starter. Next, she shows a white tulle dress that was actually a little child’s dress found at a thrift store and is now worn as a skirt.

Other highlights include a pair of faux leather leggings from American Apparel, the oldest item in Chelsea’s closet, which she’s worn since high school, and metallic platform sandals which Chelsea says she wears like sneakers and a thick-soled Doc Martens platform. I started with the lowest pair and slowly started to work my way up to the heel or platform, she says of the height.

And the most important part of the closet tour is Chelsea’s top five style tips:

1. Create a character.

Gather the person you will step into the world with, whether you feel a certain time frame or a certain aesthetic, make dressing up every day as fun as dressing up.

2. Your hair can also be an accessory.

Make sure your hair plays into your outfit by styling it in a way that works with the look.

3. Don’t be afraid to change your style.

The only constant in life is change, says Chelsea, and we should celebrate that through our wardrobes and personal styles too.

4. Try on clothes more often.

Find new combinations and plan new outfits by trying things on. Play with different combinations of colors and textures to discover what you like together.

5. Be bold with your fashion.

I think it’s important to be bold in our style because life is way too short to be anything other than our true, authentic self, she says. If you don’t look back in five or ten years and regret some of your fashion choices, then you weren’t bold enough.

