Blake Lively looks stylish in a low-cut halter dress while filming It Ends With Us in New York
Blake Lively was spotted filming with Justin Baldoni in New York on Monday, marking her first project since welcoming her fourth child with husband Ryan Reynolds.
The 35-year-old actress looked stunning as she returned to a film set in a light brown halter-style dress that showed off her amazing post-baby body while showcasing her reddish-brown tresses in natural waves.
Age Of Adaline star who gave birth in February and Jane The Virgin actor, 39, star opposite each other in It Ends With Us, a film adaptation of the hit romance novel by Colleen Hoover in 2016, which marks her first film role in three years.
During filming, the Gossip Girl alum who brought her two oldest children to the Taylor Swift concert in Philadelphia on Saturday paired her dress with a pair of patterned socks and chunky loafers.
Later, she was seen donning a candy pink Carhartt t-shirt as well as a bright pink work jacket over the summer dress.
She appeared to be sporting minimal makeup to highlight her natural beauty.
The SoCal native looked radiant in a rose gold eyeshadow look, subtle blush wash and nude pink lip.
For jewelry, she accessorized with no necklaces or bracelets, but instead various statement rings.
At one point, the Sandman vet was also seen carrying a cream canvas tote bag with the black Valentino Garavani monogram.
Also dressed casually for the stage, Baldoni wore a tight, long-sleeved top in black along with a pair of dark pants.
His jet black curls were deliberately tousled and he looked handsome with a bit of designer beard.
He also sported a flashy gold watch with a black leather strap.
According to the synopsis, It Ends With Us follows the main character named Lily Bloom played by Lively.
The protagonist leaves her hometown in Maine to start her new life and open her own business, and she finds herself thinking that everything is too good to be true.
In Boston, she meets a handsome neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid played by Baldoni and begins to fall in love with him.
As their relationship unfolds, her first love, Atlas Corrigan, reappears in her life and her romance with Ryle is called into question.
No release date has yet been announced; however, the film is expected to premiere in 2024.
Earlier this month, Blake playfully shared that she had to skip the Met Gala, one of her favorite high fashion events, to pump for her new baby.
She and husband Ryan opted to skip the elite event, and she posted a humorous photo to her Instagram Stories to show what she was up to on the “first Monday in May.”
She took a mirror selfie of herself in a bathroom and arched her back dramatically while wearing a pretty pale pink cardigan.
But under the sweater, she had a breast pump running, and you could see the tube running from her shirt to the device on the bathroom counter.
The Age Of Adaline actress wasn’t afraid to be silly with the photo, and she added two squirts of milk emanating from her breasts.
However, it wasn’t just her recent pregnancy that kept her from attending the Met Gala, as she and Ryan were also traveling on business.
The Deadpool star explained to Go to Hollywoodthat they were leaving New York to take care of his Welsh football club Wrexham AFC.
“I think we were going to be fine in the UK. We have business at Wrexham to run,” he said.
At the grand opening of the Tiffany & Co. flagship store in Manhattan, Blake also said she wouldn’t be at the Met Gala:‘You are not going [see me there].But I will watch.
The lovebirds’ latest child arrived after previously sharing eight-year-old James; Inès, six years old; and Betty, three.
As with their previous children, Blake and Ryan have chosen not to share their child’s name, and they haven’t even revealed their gender yet.
