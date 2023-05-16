MSU Mens Golf tied for second on day one of NCAA Bath Regional





BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) — The Michigan States men’s golf team got off to a strong start on Monday in the first of three days of the NCAA Regional, which kicked off at Eagle Eye in Bath Township. The MSU women’s team was also present. Michigan States’ fifth-seeded senior Troy Taylor missed the final hole for a five-under 66 to tie him for second place. The Spartans are six shots behind leader Georgia, whose team scored 18 under par. The top five teams will advance to the NCAA Finals in Scottsdale, Arizona. Taylor said he was happy with his departure, pointing out that there were still 36 holes to play. I didn’t really help the team in the first round, and the coach knows how to fight back very well, Taylor said. On the first tee today he told me to go out there and play hard. So today I wanted to help my teammates, and in the first lap it was nice to contribute and put us in a good position. I’m really happy with that. Tom Izzo was also present, seeking advice for his own swing. Wisconsin’s Max Schwartz birdied the par 5 at 18 and Troy Taylor celebrated with a high five. MSU Bradley Smithson just missed a birdie, shooting two under par with a score of 69. On the ninth hole, MSU Drew Hackett made par, also shooting 69. Casey Lubahn, MSU Coach expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the Spartans: It was really a good start. They played 18 a little rough, but other than that they were stable and comfortable and handled their golf ball very well, Lubahn said. It’s just one day, but you can also lose the first day, so we’ve put ourselves in a great position. Meanwhile, the Michigan States Women’s Golf Team departs tomorrow for Scottsdale, Ariz., where the Women’s National Finals kick off Friday, with a field of 30 teams. The MSU women won their regional last week, and the coach is looking forward to another big tournament: The sky is the limit for this team right now, and for the players, said coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll. We won’t lose anyone in this team next year, and we have two other very talented players coming, so life is good. Subscribe to our News newsletter 10 and get the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wilx.com/2023/05/16/msu-mens-golf-tied-second-place-day-1-ncaa-bath-regional/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ernetmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos