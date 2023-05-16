Gallery: Fashion for a cause at WEARRVA





On Thursday, April 27, WEARRVA opened its doors to fashion enthusiasts, community members and other guests of its annual fashion show to raise money for the Network of Enterprising Women’s Scholarship Fund. The theme of the show was based on Alice in Wonderland. More than three dozen models, all local high school students, walked the runway wearing clothes from local boutiques. The first model on stage other than the ballgown MCs wore a bunny costume. One by one, the models walked down the runway, each taking a moment to soak up the stage light and occasionally smiling at their fellow models and audience members. Backstage, models lined up waiting to be queued. Some sang and danced, and sometimes they stopped to congratulate and wish each other good luck as they left the stage. 1 of 11

— 2023427_VPM_FASHIONSHOW_SA A model dressed in a rabbit costume with ear opens the WEARRVA fashion show as the room is bathed in pink light. Shaban Athuman / VPM News 2 of 11

— 2023427_VPM_FASHIONSHOW_SA Models parade down the catwalk as the room is lit in neon pink, purple and green colors. Shaban Athuman/Shaban Athuman/VPM News / VPM News 3 of 11

— 2023427_VPM_FASHIONSHOW_SA A model smiles while wearing a fur coat on the catwalk Shaban Athuman/Shaban Athuman/VPM News / VPM News 4 of 11

— 2023427_VPM_FASHIONSHOW_SA Spectators inspect a model passing them on a track Shaban Athuman/Shaban Athuman/VPM News / VPM News 5 of 11

— 2023427_VPM_FASHIONSHOW_SA A model in a wedding dress smiles at her colleague as he walks through the fashion show Shaban Athuman/Shaban Athuman/VPM News / VPM News 6 of 11

— 2023427_VPM_FASHIONSHOW_SA A model wearing a fur coat takes a moment to pose Shaban Athuman/Shaban Athuman/VPM News / VPM News 7 of 11

— 2023427_VPM_FASHIONSHOW_SA Models parade in their summer outfits Shaban Athuman/Shaban Athuman/VPM News / VPM News 8 of 11

— 2023427_VPM_FASHIONSHOW_SA The crowd looks up and smiles as the model wearing a fur coat poses in front of them Shaban Athuman/Shaban Athuman/VPM News / VPM News 9 of 11

— 2023427_VPM_FASHIONSHOW_SA A model is in the spotlight as she makes her way through the WEARRVA fashion show. Shaban Athuman/Shaban Athuman/VPM News / VPM News ten of 11

— 2023427_VPM_FASHIONSHOW_SA Two models congratulate each other after stopping on the runway Shaban Athuman/Shaban Athuman/VPM News / VPM News 11 of 11

— 2023427_VPM_FASHIONSHOW_SA The models help each other with their outfits while waiting to take the stage Shaban Athuman/Shaban Athuman/VPM News / VPM News

