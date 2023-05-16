Wait what? Julia Fox ditches the pants and walks the streets of Los Angeles in men’s underwear





We often choose our dirtiest pajamas for shopping at the market or for a quick errand! But Italian-American actress Julia Fox takes things a bit higher and likes to take advantage of the moment to make a major fashion statement. The diva recently jumped on the “pantless” bandwagon and stepped out wearing nothing but Diesel underwear from the waist up. Photos of the actress strolling the streets of LA and filling up her Mustang with gas are going viral. Her unusual outfit for the day featured a slightly oversized brown blazer as well as a white crop top with the words – “high class white trash can”. She paired it with yellow-tinted sunglasses, large hoop earrings, a black handbag with green fur accents and furry white heels on her feet. Check out the viral images below! The look left the internet divided! While some were all praising Fox, a few questioned her fashion choice. Reacting to the message, a netizen wrote: “Desperate to create a moment”. Another commented, “Like all her clothing choices, it’s grumpy. There are people who are different, daring and trying too hard. Anyone else walking down the street in their male underwear would be ashamed.” And, a third comment read, “The underwear trend is not fashion, it looks so tacky.” This isn’t the first time the actress has worn underwear as outerwear for everyday errands. Last year, Fox went out shopping in an outfit that was anything but casual. The fashionista chose a black and white Alexander Wang underwear-bralette set for her casual look, which immediately caught the eye online. She paired it with an oversized acid wash denim jacket and soft denim stiletto boots. On the cinema side, the actress will then be seen in The coach. The film is directed by Tony Kaye with Bella Thorne, Gina Gershon and Stephen Dorff playing key roles alongside Fox. The film’s release date has yet to be announced. You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

