The madness of youth! These childhood fashion faux pas will remind you of the horrors of your own wardrobe
For those of us who experimented with our image as teenagers, there are plenty of fashion faux pas that we would rather forget.
And a group of unsuspecting adults in the US had their embarrassing teenage photos immortalized after they were included in a handpicked gallery of images by Chives.
One of the hilarious snaps shows a teenager dressed as a Jedi “for no apparent reason” while attending school.
Another relatable image shows two teenagers dressed in their grungiest gear, posing as “a band member” when in reality they had no musical ability beyond air guitar.
And that’s not to mention the regrettable childhood outfits parents chose or the lopsided home haircuts they saw fit to inflict on their offspring.
A gallery of throwback images from people’s teens, collected on The Chive, records the biggest teenage fashion faux pas. This Reddit user admitted he thought he was ‘hardcore’ dressing up as a member of a grunge band despite not being able to play a single instrument
“Further proof of my mother’s impressive haircutting skills with me, an 11-year-old girl,” reads the caption of a photo of a particularly striking haircut gone wrong.
In another, a young boy was dressed in double acid wash denim and high-top sneakers, a true 80s kid.
FEMAIL has selected the best photos from the online gallery and while some are undoubtedly cute, others are sure to make you cringe.
This woman posted an old photo of herself aged 11 following her mother’s amateur haircut and pointed out that she was actually a girl, despite the bowl-style cut
A woman who wore rectangular blue glasses with pink circular ties as a child marveled at the boldness of her younger self and joked that she could have done with that confidence as an adult
Sporting double acid wash denim and high top sneakers, this little boy was truly an 80s kid. His eldest is sure he never looked cooler than here
A Reddit user had posted a picture of herself holding a silver spoon – with her little black bob, it’s pretty obvious Amélie was her favorite movie growing up
Paying homage to the punk movement, dyed hair and fishnet tights were all the rage when these two were growing up
When military styles and camouflage had a moment in 1997, this teenager was the first to get ready for action
A woman has posted a photo of herself at a younger age wearing blue and white pajamas with a black and white striped top, which she says shows her transitioning from boy band Backstreet Boys to nu metal band Korn
A man who sported super spiky hair as a teenager posted a photo of himself 14 years ago. Despite the passage of time, he says he remembers it like it was yesterday
A woman recalled how she bravely put Hello Kitty and Spiderman together, along with crosses and nails, on her first day at school in 2009
