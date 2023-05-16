Business entries and exits: Sara’s Market, Todd Snyder; Scotch and sodas





In: Saras Market resurrected on Q Vivien Tsang and John Michael Kushner, co-owners of Dent Place Market, reopened Saras Market at 3008 Q St. NW, which closed last June, a closure many thought would last forever. However, the store now looks shiny and new, as its new owners have renovated the space, inside and out. Founded in 1919, Saras will offer much of what is on offer at Dent Place Market: fine wine, local craft beer, innovative snacks, fresh pastries, Bullfrog bagels and filter coffee as well as cream Mount Desert Island ice cream and other gourmet products. Saras will also expand into coffee and sandwiches. For now, the store has a soft opening only in the afternoon. But as the staff firm up and other work is completed, the store will fully open within the next month, Tsang says, adding, “Everything is organic. And, yes, due to popular demand, dry cleaning services remain and will be available at the store. Thank you, Vivien and John Michael, for honoring the history of Georgetown. In: Todd Snyder Fashions on M Todd Snyder, a New York-based menswear chain, opened at 3211 M St. NW, succeeding Billy Reid, who operated there from 2013 until the pandemic hit. The property was occupied by Pizzeria Uno from 1981 to 2012. Owned by American Eagle Outfitters, Todd Snyder defines itself as the ultimate menswear destination and includes, From bespoke tailoring to innovative capsule collections, Todd Snyders menswear ensures that good style is always at your fingertips. Shop exclusive limited-edition collaborations with historic brands such as Champion, New Balance, Timex, Moscow, Foot Joy and more. Originally from Iowa, Snyder has been called the most influential menswear designer of his generation by Gentlemans Quarterly. Welcome to Georgetown, Mr. Snyder. Coming soon: Mugsy on M St. Ready for summer? Mugsy is. No, not the basketball player but the maker of super slick jeans, coming to 2922 M St. NW, where Keith Lippert once had a shop. Made with high-tech fabrics, Mugsy sells, he tells us, the most comfortable men’s jeans ever, and adds: Infused with buttery softness and insane stretch, Mugsys are stylish jeans that look like sweatpants. Soon: return of the first perch of the Wingos Work continues at the Wingos Chicken Coop at 3207 O St. NW, which is finally returning to its original chicken coop after a fire closed it in 2018. Output: Scotch & Soda… Quickly THE Scotch and sodas clothing store that returned to Georgetown on March 31, at 1214 Wisconsin Ave. NW, next to El Centro closed abruptly. The company says: Born in Amsterdam, our collections for men, women and children are the ultimate expression of creative freedom. From eclectic statements to richly detailed essentials, we unite original design with smart functionality to give you a modern and versatile wardrobe that lasts. The company has 224 stores. There’s one in Union Market.

