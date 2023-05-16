Almais Australia Resort Collection 2024





Being awarded a fashion week opening slot for your first-ever solo show is a powerful vote of confidence. This morning in Sydney, the powers behind Australian Fashion Week put their faith in Lesleigh Jermanus, choosing to schedule her brand Almais right after the Welcome to Country opening ceremony. Jermanus, once a backstage intern at this event and more recently a Zimmermann alum, launched her label in 2020. Her puff-sleeve maxi dresses, floaty midis, and other summery silhouettes are pulled straight from the boho canon; Attractively patterned and affordably priced, Almas also boasts an emphasis on durability, these have quickly and deservedly generated both an enthusiastic fan base and impressive wholesale clout. Speaking backstage with his hip wide-eyed toddler, Bowie, Jermanus said this collection was born from repeated viewing of the unacclaimed 1985 sequel. Back to Oz. Along with liking the film for its opulence, she said: I started thinking about everyone’s yellow brick road, all the different references and all the different people and places we meet on the path. This deliberately loose vanity gave the designer free rein to wander through a range of medleys that spanned multiple time periods and included pattern collaborations with three artists: Jedda Daisy Culley, Meagan Boyd and Yvan Guillo. Smocked prairie dresses, corseted maxis, dresses with accordion-folded sheepskin arms, straight minis (one in white plaid cut-out organic leather), ditsy floral shorts and a romper, oversized suits, shirts and palazzo pants (one set in Sicilian orange pulp viscose), a ruffled dress with a fringed hem and etched flowers, kaftan dresses and strapless bodice evening dresses were among the vast offering that emerged on the often frustratingly extinguished runway. Patterns, whether printed or embroidered, were equally varied thanks to this collaborative chorus. According to seasoned Almais watchers, tailoring and evening wear were new to the brand. Maximalist in almost every way, this time-traveling bohemian fleshed out plenty of woo-woo symbols and thus proved catnip to the unapologetically adoring and partisan public: Almais was called and duly delivered. For a debut show, it sounded intriguingly like a future greatest hits album that was cosmically ordered, overwhelmingly confident, and perhaps a little too long.

