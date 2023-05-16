14 Best Knit Polo Shirts for Men 2023





Each product has been carefully selected by an Esquire editor. We may earn a commission from these links. Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Crochet Sweater Polo Abercrombie & Fitch Pride Crochet Sweater Polo This light and airy option is perfect for summer. Plus, it has buttons down to the hem, so you have the option of wearing it open with a shirt underneath. Banana Republic Philippe Pullover Polo Banana Republic Philippe Pullover Polo Simple and classic, this one is like a 70s cool dad getting a makeover in 2023. Bonobos linen-blend polo shirt Bonobos linen-blend polo shirt Bonobos knows how to keep you cool in the sun, that’s why this knitted polo shirt is both a linen and a pullover. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Todd Snyder Double Knit Full Placket Polo Shirt Todd Snyder Double Knit Full Placket Polo Shirt Another versatile layering option, Todd Snyder’s unique design brings just the right dose of color for the season. Lacoste turtleneck sweater in organic cotton Lacoste turtleneck sweater in organic cotton We can’t really talk about polo shirts without mentioning Lacoste, and you can’t talk about Lacoste without mentioning their cool, retro knit polo shirt. Orlebar Brown Roddy Pointelle Knit Polo Shirt Orlebar Brown Roddy Pointelle Knit Polo Shirt This one is sleek and basic, with a textured knit that adds dimension to your look. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Vince Bird’s Eye wool and cashmere polo shirt Vince Bird’s Eye wool and cashmere polo shirt With contrast trims, this dark polo shirt is your go-to for events where you want to look smart and classy without overdoing it. Tommy Bahama Short Sleeve Knitted Polo Shirt Tommy Bahama Short Sleeve Knitted Polo Shirt It’s Tommy Bahama season, after all. J.Crew Johnny Polo Collar Cashmere Sweater J.Crew Johnny Polo Collar Cashmere Sweater Now 26% off Simple and solid cashmere. No frills, no fuss and almost ridiculously easy to style. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Ted Baker Pierrot striped zipped polo shirt Ted Baker Pierrot striped zipped polo shirt This high-end basic is the very definition of cool yet casual. Reiss Federico Open Collar Cable Knit Polo Shirt Reiss Federico Open Collar Cable Knit Polo Shirt For those of you who love cable knit for the winter, I have good news: you can wear one in the summer too. Hollister Johnny Sweater Collar Polo Shirt Hollister Johnny Sweater Collar Polo Shirt Affordable and stylish, this is the polo shirt we recommend you stock up on in various colors. Advertising – Continue Reading Below Gucci jacquard-knit cotton polo shirt Gucci jacquard-knit cotton polo shirt For a bold pop of color, Gucci’s luxe knit polo shirt is worth every penny. Rowing Blazers Ametora Piqu Polo Rowing Blazers Ametora Piqu Polo Row Blazers, as usual, perfectly unites preppy and polished. Squire Esquire Lettermark Logo Trishna Rikhy is the Associate Style Commerce Editor at Esquire. Previously, his writings have appeared in Vogue Runway, PAPER Magazine, V Magazine, V MAN, etc. She’s based in New York, but can probably be found wherever the strongest cup of coffee is. Watch more play icon The triangle icon that indicates to play Advertising – Continue Reading Below Advertising – Continue Reading Below

