Sweats. Yes, sweats.

It’s what fashionista Billy Porter Jr. wore last month when he called from New York to discuss his upcoming concert in Minneapolis.

SWEAT!

“I do casual wear. I have to,” he divulged. “Fashion is my job now. When I’m not at work, I’m not at work.” He’s laughing. “I have to take a break. I really do. It’s a lot of effort and it’s a lot of money to wear the kind of clothes I want to wear.”

In effect. Who can forget her black tuxedo top with a full skirt for the Oscars? Or her all-white ensemble with the feathery train for the Golden Globes? Or her Grammys outfit featuring a teal Zorro hat with a fringed curtain at the front brim that opened and closed?

Amazing!

What else would you expect from the most stylish singer-actor-songwriter-songwriter-screenwriter-playwright-producer-fashionista in showbiz?

So, curious Minnesota fans want to know: How many gorgeous outfits will Porter be wearing to the State Theater on Tuesday?

“I don’t know,” he said while still rehearsing for the tour. “We’re still working on that. There will be some.” More laughter.

Regardless of the number of outfits, this tour is something new for Porter, her first-ever bus tour, playing back-to-back nights.

“We do the gig then get on the bus and go to the next town,” he said. “I’m excited and scared. It’s just a line from ‘Into the Woods.’ I am not afraid.”

Sleeping on the bus as it rolls down American highways will be something new for a super busy New Yorker who never has time to sleep.

“I don’t sleep enough. I don’t sleep very well. I take a white pill [Ambien] and rest when I can. ” He’s laughing. Once again.

“It’s really hard for me to turn my mind off. I’m really working on it. It’s what it is. I’d like to get more sleep. I’m going to have to put in eight hours a night on this tour, so I can sing this show. It’s a heavyweight.”

The show is a retrospective of his life and career, embracing gospel, 90s R&B, Broadway, a bit of politics, a dance party blast and get these 10 picks from Porter’s upcoming album, “The Black Mona Lisa”.

“It’s a celebration of life, love, hope, joy, peace. I bring all the good vibes,” he promised of the show. “My goal is to give the world a big hug. And start the healing process through the universal language of music.”

First original LP since 1997

“The Black Mona Lisa,” her first album of original material since 1997, is slated to arrive in late summer or early fall. Porter described it as a mainstream pop album rooted in disco/dance/house music culture. He co-wrote all but one of the tracks, working with Justin Tranter, MNEK and the late Andrea Martin, among others.

“There are a lot of different styles on this album. What makes it cohesive is Me! I sing them all.”

Before tour rehearsals began, the prolific Porter penned his first draft of a script for a James Baldwin biopic. In addition to co-writing the screenplay, he will star as the famed writer and civil rights activist in a film based on David Leeming’s 1994 biography.

Porter, 53, a native of Pittsburgh and a Carnegie Mellon University drama graduate, didn’t discover Baldwin until his mid-twenties.

“Nobody told me anything about him,” Porter admitted. “When I found him, he really kept me alive because it was the first time I saw someone in something that looked like me and was like me a queer black man who was self-reliant and didn’t didn’t want to hide and who was the smartest in the room always and talented and an activist I stand on his shoulders I wouldn’t be able to be who I am in this world today if he didn’t not existed.

Porter, who studied screenwriting as a graduate student at UCLA in 2000, will rewrite Baldwin’s screenplay while on tour.

“I always have to focus in many directions. I don’t have the luxury of doing one thing. I’ve never done it. I’m grateful that I didn’t listen to people saying you had to do one thing. I’m a multi-hyphen and I’m proud of myself.”

Opt for EGOT

Porter, who has already won an Emmy, a Grammy and two Tonys, will he add that coveted Oscar with the biopic Baldwin?

“Everybody’s so obsessed with it,” he said of earning EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status. “I do it for work. Don’t get me wrong. Do I want an Oscar? Yes. I’m not going to try to win an Oscar.”

Porter is probably best known for his starring role in Broadway’s “Kinky Boots,” which led to his first Tony and Grammy. He won the Emmy in 2019 for his portrayal of Pray Tell in FX’s “Pose.” He scored dance club hits, including 2019’s chart-topping “Love Yourself,” and became an absolute red carpet staple at high-profile events.

Even speaking on the phone in his slightly raspy voice, Porter is bursting with energy. Where does it come from?

“I can live a life that I always dreamed of,” he said. “My dreams have come true and continue to come true. East energy.”

Although Porter won’t have time to visit Paisley Park in Minneapolis, he relates to Prince on many levels.

“I always loved him for just being himself. He really showed me what it could be like in the world,” Porter said. “Furthermore, having the ability to resist the power [writing] ‘slave’ on the side of his face is something I understand now more than ever.”

Unlike Prince, Porter is quite open. “I say what I mean, and I mean what I say,” he says.

However, he thinks he is misunderstood when it comes to fashion.

“Sometimes I read things from really mean people about ‘being a man’, ‘you’re the cause of black man emasculation’, all those things. It’s the biggest misunderstanding. I’m a man who chooses not to have gender clothing Clothing is not gender.

Billy Porter Jr.

When: 7:30 p.m. Tue.

Or: State Theater, 805 Hennepin Av. S., Deputies.

Tickets: $63 to $129, ticketmaster.com.