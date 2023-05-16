Fashion
Katie Holmes Wears Black Dress to Support LGBTQ+ Families at Night at the Pier in NYC
Dawson’s Creek alum Katie Holmes was delighted to accompany her ‘incredible’ talent manager Jason Weinberg to Family Equality’s Night at the Pier event, which took place at Pier Sixty in the Chelsea neighborhood of Chelsea on Monday. Manhattan.
The 44-year-old Ohio-born man – who has 2.8 million Instagram followers – publicly thanked Weinberg for inviting her “to this very special and very important night” and included clips of Broadway belters J. Harrison Ghee and Vanessa Sears.
Katie kept her makeup minimal, styled her own hair and wore a black perforated dress under a matching blazer and mule sandals selected by stylist Brie Welch.
Holmes eagerly posed with Stacey Stevenson, CEO of Family Equality, whose nonprofit was founded by the Gay Fathers Coalition in 1979 during the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.
While enjoying the view of the Hudson River, the Rare Objects director’s star mingled with the likes of designer Zac Posen, Blondie singer Deborah Harry and New York City Ballet principal dancer Harrison Ball.
Get out of! Dawson’s Creek alum Katie Holmes was delighted to accompany her ‘incredible’ talent manager Jason Weinberg (L) to Family Equality’s Night at the Pier, which took place at Pier Sixty in the neighborhood of Chelsea to Manhattan.
‘THANKS!’ The 44-year-old, Ohio-born woman – who has 2.8 million Instagram followers – publicly thanked Weinberg for inviting her “to this very special and very important evening” and included clips of the belts from Broadway J. Harrison Ghee and Vanessa Sears
Inside the waterfront venue, Katie happily posed with Family Karma couple Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos, who received the visibility award.
Holmes is “very excited to be a part” of the 22nd Annual Tribeca Film Festival Directors Series with Emmy-nominated producer Patty Jenkins at an event June 7-18 in Manhattan.
The comedian The Wanderers gushed May 2: “My favorite place to learn and be inspired by so many amazing filmmakers!”
On a personal level, Katie has been single since the end of her eight-month romance in early December with much younger bassist Bobby Wooten III.
Holmes has helped her 17-year-old daughter Suri Cruise apply to colleges “all over the place,” but she’s “leaning to” study fashion in New York.
The ex-husband of director Alone Together star – Top Gun: Maverick action star Tom Cruise – had “no part” in the life of the Blue Moon singer apart from pay $400,000 a year in child support (until age 18) as well as medical, dental, insurance and education costs.
Worryingly, the 60-year-old Oscar nominee has not been pictured with his youngest child since his six-year marriage ended in 2012 with Holmes, who does not receive child support.
Some believe that Tom’s alleged estrangement has to do with Katie and Suri “disavowing the Church of Scientology” and the faithful not associating with SPs (suppressive people).
Boudoir: Katie kept her makeup minimal, styled her own hair and wore a perforated black dress under a matching blazer and mule sandals selected by stylist Brie Welch
HBIC: Holmes eagerly posed with Family Equality CEO Stacey Stevenson (L), whose nonprofit was founded by the Gay Fathers Coalition in 1979 during the National March on Washington for Lesbian Rights and homosexuals
Aperitif time! While taking in the views of the Hudson River, the Rare Objects director’s star mingled with the likes of (LR) designer Zac Posen, Blondie singer Deborah Harry and New York City Ballet principal dancer Harrison Ball
Cheer! Inside the waterfront venue, Katie happily posed with Family Karma couple Amrit Kapai (L) and Nicholas Kouchoukos (R), who received the visibility award
“My favorite place to learn and be inspired by amazing filmmakers!” Holmes is ‘very excited to be a part’ of the 22nd Tribeca Film Festival’s directorial series with Emmy-nominated producer Patty Jenkins at an event June 7-18 in Manhattan
Thanks to generous donors, Family Equality ended up raising $1,025,101 to advance legal and lived equality for LGBTQAI families.
A moving moment of the evening was when all of the children and teenagers raised by gay parents took the stage, prompting a standing ovation.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams took time out of his busy schedule to stop and speak at the event.
Emmy-winning choreographer Julianne Hough wore a black wide-leg jumpsuit with sheer sleeves selected by stylist Jennifer Mazur.
Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs wore a green halterneck The Sei dress selected by stylist Julius Michael.
Tony nominee J. Harrison Ghee – who performed a number from the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot – wore a blue blouse tied with a brooch with wide leg trousers.
Tony nominee Lorna Courtney – who performed a number from the Broadway musical & Juliet – flaunted a hint of cleavage in a frilly blue floral dress selected by stylist Jake Sokoloff.
Tony nominee Justin Cooley – who stars in the Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo – donned a skinny gray suit also selected by stylist Jake Sokoloff.
Good! Thanks to generous donors, Family Equality ended up raising $1,025,101 to advance legal and lived equality for LGBTQAI families
Happy and healthy children: A moving moment of the evening was when all the children and teenagers raised by gay parents took the stage, which drew a standing ovation.
Surprise ! New York City Mayor Eric Adams took time out of his busy schedule to stop and speak at the event.
Baggy looks! Emmy-winning choreographer Julianne Hough wore a black wide-leg jumpsuit with sheer sleeves selected by stylist Jennifer Mazur
Emerald: Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs in a green halter top The Sei dress selected by stylist Julius Michael
“Such a wonderful night!” Tony-nominated J. Harrison Ghee – who performed a number from the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot – wore a blue blouse tied with a brooch with wide-leg pants
In bloom: Tony-nominated Lorna Courtney – who performed a number from the Broadway musical & Juliet – showed off a hint of cleavage in a frilly blue floral dress selected by stylist Jake Sokoloff
Gray day! Tony nominee Justin Cooley – who stars in the Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo – donned a skinny gray suit also selected by stylist Jake Sokoloff
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/tvshowbiz/article-12088247/Katie-Holmes-wears-black-slip-dress-support-LGBTQ-families-Night-Pier-NYC.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi Jinping receives Eritrean President Isaias Afewerki in Beijing, strengthening ties
- After Health Scare, actor Jamie Foxx and his daughter will host a game show
- Jofra Archer out of Ashes after repeating elbow stress fracture | England cricket team
- Katie Holmes Wears Black Dress to Support LGBTQ+ Families at Night at the Pier in NYC
- American debt exceeds $17 trillion for the first time
- For the first time since 2008, the number of Israeli tech workers fell
- Public Sensitive to Dengue Fever Prevention Measures in Erode Province
- The first ever earthquake simulation in a 10-storey wooden building
- Turkey facing the second round of elections, Erdogan seen with momentum
- Boris Johnson ‘tight with money’ splurges 3.8million at lavish Oxfordshire mansion
- President Jokowi visits Jambi coal transport stops, roads are smooth
- Nick Jonas would love to make music for Bollywood movies