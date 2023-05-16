Dawson’s Creek alum Katie Holmes was delighted to accompany her ‘incredible’ talent manager Jason Weinberg to Family Equality’s Night at the Pier event, which took place at Pier Sixty in the Chelsea neighborhood of Chelsea on Monday. Manhattan.

The 44-year-old Ohio-born man – who has 2.8 million Instagram followers – publicly thanked Weinberg for inviting her “to this very special and very important night” and included clips of Broadway belters J. Harrison Ghee and Vanessa Sears.

Katie kept her makeup minimal, styled her own hair and wore a black perforated dress under a matching blazer and mule sandals selected by stylist Brie Welch.

Holmes eagerly posed with Stacey Stevenson, CEO of Family Equality, whose nonprofit was founded by the Gay Fathers Coalition in 1979 during the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

While enjoying the view of the Hudson River, the Rare Objects director’s star mingled with the likes of designer Zac Posen, Blondie singer Deborah Harry and New York City Ballet principal dancer Harrison Ball.

Inside the waterfront venue, Katie happily posed with Family Karma couple Amrit Kapai and Nicholas Kouchoukos, who received the visibility award.

Holmes is “very excited to be a part” of the 22nd Annual Tribeca Film Festival Directors Series with Emmy-nominated producer Patty Jenkins at an event June 7-18 in Manhattan.

The comedian The Wanderers gushed May 2: “My favorite place to learn and be inspired by so many amazing filmmakers!”

On a personal level, Katie has been single since the end of her eight-month romance in early December with much younger bassist Bobby Wooten III.

Holmes has helped her 17-year-old daughter Suri Cruise apply to colleges “all over the place,” but she’s “leaning to” study fashion in New York.

The ex-husband of director Alone Together star – Top Gun: Maverick action star Tom Cruise – had “no part” in the life of the Blue Moon singer apart from pay $400,000 a year in child support (until age 18) as well as medical, dental, insurance and education costs.

Worryingly, the 60-year-old Oscar nominee has not been pictured with his youngest child since his six-year marriage ended in 2012 with Holmes, who does not receive child support.

Some believe that Tom’s alleged estrangement has to do with Katie and Suri “disavowing the Church of Scientology” and the faithful not associating with SPs (suppressive people).

Thanks to generous donors, Family Equality ended up raising $1,025,101 to advance legal and lived equality for LGBTQAI families.

A moving moment of the evening was when all of the children and teenagers raised by gay parents took the stage, prompting a standing ovation.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams took time out of his busy schedule to stop and speak at the event.

Emmy-winning choreographer Julianne Hough wore a black wide-leg jumpsuit with sheer sleeves selected by stylist Jennifer Mazur.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs wore a green halterneck The Sei dress selected by stylist Julius Michael.

Tony nominee J. Harrison Ghee – who performed a number from the Broadway musical Some Like It Hot – wore a blue blouse tied with a brooch with wide leg trousers.

Tony nominee Lorna Courtney – who performed a number from the Broadway musical & Juliet – flaunted a hint of cleavage in a frilly blue floral dress selected by stylist Jake Sokoloff.

Tony nominee Justin Cooley – who stars in the Broadway musical Kimberly Akimbo – donned a skinny gray suit also selected by stylist Jake Sokoloff.

