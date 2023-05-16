Century 21, New York City’s Iconic Fashion Retailer, Reopens Today





Century 21 NYC store entrance Photo: Courtesy of Century 21 NYC. Century 21, the beloved fashion retailer of discount luxury fashion, will reopen its flagship location today at noon in Manhattan’s Financial District at 22 Cortland Street. New Yorkers and discerning tourists can now experience the thrill of the hunt by shopping for luxury clothing, For over 60 years, Century 21 has been a thriving attraction for New Yorkers and visitors alike due to the exceptional assortment of designer brands at unbeatable prices. The store was forced to close during the pandemic, but the Gindi family, owners of the business, decided to bring back the legendary institution. The 100,000 square foot space will once again feature a wide range of styles for men, women and children with new merchandise arriving weekly. Among luxury brands, the store will once again feature names like Fendi, Chloé, Kenzo, Givenchy and Halston, as well as contemporary styles from brands including ALC, Lagence, Simkhai, Love Shack Fancy, Sovere, Mon Renn, Streetwear and menswear by Kappa and Obey, Theory, Helmut Lang, Hugo Boss, 3.1 Philip Lim, Corridor New York, John Elliot, Alex Mill, Kaubi Frame, Monfrete. Century 21 unveiled an updated logo with NYC replacing department stores. In the store, Timothy Goodman has created three larger-than-life murals using objects and words that accentuate Century 21’s place in New York. It is said to include bridges, subways, taxis, music and food reflecting what’s in New York. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Century 21 NYC continues the tradition of Century 21 department stores with fashionable clothing. Although the store is in the financial district, it attracts customers from a wide range. Good service supported call to customers. POST SCRIPTUM : Century 21 NYC will once again be a major New York attraction. The store is a little smaller than before the pandemic, but will attract many customers. Management is likely to reopen some of its other units. We hope the focus remains on the flagship store. Management should be focused on the main tent. My visits to the branch they opened on the Upper West Side were disappointing as it lacked the care needed for a high end institution.

