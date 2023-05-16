Timothe Chalamet is the new perfume ambassador for Bleu de Chanel

Actor Timothée Chalamet is the new face of Bleu de Chanel, a men’s fragrance from French luxury fashion brand Chanel. The brand confirmed the development with a series of Instagram posts on May 15.

succeeds French star Gaspard Ulliel, longtime muse of the fragrance before his death in a skiing accident in January 2022.

Chalamet joins Hollywood actor Brad Pitt, also Chanel’s perfume ambassador.

What you need to know about the association Timothée Chalamet and Chanel

Chanel officially confirms on Instagram

“CHANEL is pleased to announce that Timothée Chalamet will be BLEU DE CHANEL’s fragrance ambassador. A fragrance for the man who is deeply himself,” reads the company’s announcement on Instagram, along with a photo of Le Chalamet.

In a later post, the fashion brand said that Chalamet “embodies the man who is deeply himself”.

A few hours later, Chanel posted a short video of Chalamet and Bleu de Chanel perfume.

The posts came after Chalamet dropped a photo of the classic Chanel “CC” logo in black and white, with a caption reading “CC X TC OTW” on his own Instagram account.

Following the reveal, the actor posted several photos posing in different looks for Chanel.

Saw the shooting of a commercial with Martin Scorsese

Chalamet, 27, who received an Oscar nomination for his performance in call me by your name (2017), was reportedly seen filming a commercial directed by Martin Scorsese in New York in April.

Scorsese has a long-standing advertising contract with Chanel. This gave rise to speculation that the actor was set to become a face of the French luxury house.

The director is also behind the first Bleu de Chanel short film in 2010, when Ulliel was named Chanel’s first male face.

(Hero Image: Mario Sorrenti/@chanelofficial/Timothée Chalamet/@tchalamet/Instagram; Featured Image: CHANEL/@chanelofficial/Instagram)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Kuala Lumpur