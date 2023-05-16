Vietnam’s Climate Fashion – The Diplomat





The sun sets over West Lake in Hanoi, Vietnam. Credit: Depositphotos

Advertisement Vietnam had its hottest day this month. Mercurypinkat 44.1 degrees Celsius in Thanh Hoa province on May 6. A climate expert in Hanoicalledthe high temperature “a disturbing record”. Weather shorts and tank top? Not enough. People in the streets of Hanoi or Ho Chi Minh City were bundled up from head to toe. Diplomatic brief Weekly newsletter NOT Get notified with the story of the week and develop stories to watch across Asia-Pacific. Receive the newsletter Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month. Vietnam was facing extreme heat as if it were an arctic winter. Cold weather wardrobe essentials likehoodedsweaters, quilted jackets,blanketsand elbow lengthgloveswere a common sight. Some scooter riders layered their faces with multiple cloth masks or veils held in place with sunglasses. The super-hardworking sun-savers completed their outfit with an oversized kitchen-like ‘covering garment’apron. A mediareporton an April heat wave read like the description of a winter squall: “Jackets, face masks and umbrellas are now commonplace on the streets as people try to defend themselves against the stormy sun. “ Advertisement Extreme layering in hot weather is not a new phenomenon in Vietnam. But “the look” has become more noticeable in recent years as average temperatures have risen. According to the newswebsite TheSmartLocal Vietnam, the trend started a decade ago among women drivers: “It started with a face mask to avoid sun exposure and pollution, then a protective jacket to cover the arm. A few years later, stores began to sell long protective skirts that cover the legs, and more and more people sought to cover themselves from head to toe to ensure that no part of the body could be reached by the sun. The heavily cloaked road warriors were nicknamed “street ninjas”. Fashion has been widely mocked but also celebrated acrossmemesand songs. In 2020, the street look goes upmarket when the French fashion house Louis Vuittonspeara ninja-inspired clothing line. Online shoppers had fun. “I want to buy this outfit for my mom to wear on her travels,”writinga Facebook user. In Vietnam, clothing is the preferred means of sun protection. The use of topical sunscreens is less common. A 2018studyconducted at Hanoi National Dermatology Hospital found that a “sunscreen coat” and “sunscreen pants” were among the most widely used items to block ultraviolet (UV) rays. Nearly 90 percent of all men and women surveyedwore a sun protection coat. Online sellers like Shopee and Lazada offer a range of “sun protection” clothing made with UV-absorbing fabric. The risk of skin cancer is low in Vietnam compared to other countries. The main reason for covering up is cosmetic rather than health-related. Like this article ? Click here to register for full access. Just $5 per month. Overzealous layering has its drawbacks. Sun protective clothing that obstructs visibility and movement can lead to traffic accidents. “When the garment becomes entangled and a driver suddenly falls on a main road, large trucks and passenger vehicles may pass, and the accident may become serious,”saida traffic cop in Hanoi who sees several clothing-related accidents every summer. dash campicturesof accidents and accidents was shared on social networks by other motorists. However, some believe online trolling may have gone too far. “The problem with the ‘ninja scooter’ jokes is that they’ve moved away from the original issue of fun dress and evolved to target women and ultimately condemn their riding skills as a whole,” said complains a member of a Facebook page that monitors sexism online. Advertisement The “street ninja” outfit also has cheerleaders applauding its unorthodox approach to sun protection. “As Vietnam often experiences days with a UV Index of 11 or higher, capable of burning skin or eyes within 10 minutes of exposure, it is easy to see the head-to-toe covering outfits worn by commuters. as more sensitive than strange,”writinga resident of Ho Chi Minh City. Vietnam’s “street ninjas” are on the front lines of climate change. Their quirky summer dress code is a creative adaptation to global (and local) warming. Also, it takes courage to wear layers on a hot day.

