Men’s golf advances to NCAA championship





The University of North Georgia (UNG) men’s golf team earned a second consecutive NCAA Division II National Championship appearance after a fourth-place finish at the South/Southeast Regional at Grand Oaks Golf Club in Davie, Fla. The team will compete May 22-26 at Avalon Lakes Country Club in Warren, Ohio. UNG finished with a 1-of-853 team score in the May 11-13 regional event, seven strokes behind winner University of West Florida, five strokes behind second-place finisher Barry University and just one stroke behind third place Nova Southeastern University. The top six teams in the region qualified for the national championship, a daunting task given that the 20 teams participating in the region included 14 of the top 25 teams. “It’s no secret that we’re in the toughest region in the NCAA,” the UNG head coach said. Bryson Worley said. “Advancing means you’ve beaten many of the best teams in the country, and the confidence that comes with that experience is so valuable in the national championship.” Noah Zediker led the Nighthawks with a 4-under 209 in three rounds that was good for seventh place individually. Evan Thompson tied for 23rd with an even peer 213, with stephen kinsel tied for 35th at 2 of 215, and Will Chambless tied for 57th with a 6 of 219. “I am impressed with the chemistry and determination of this team. Not only the five who play in the national championship, but the whole team must push themselves and prepare for the moments of this weekend and the opportunities to come. next week,” Worley said. “They believe in each other and in what we’re doing at Dahlonega. It’s really fun to watch.” Softball team moves to super regional The UNG softball team (57-6) decisively qualified for the NCAA Division II Southeast Super Regional. The head coach Mike DavenportThe King University team defeated King University 8-0 and 21st-ranked Columbus State by scores of 8-0, 8-3 in its four-team Southeast Region pool at Dahlonega, Georgia, which was held May 11-13. “I’m extremely proud of our kids and how they performed this weekend against two of the best teams in the Southeast,” Davenport said. “I feel very lucky to continue to have the opportunity to play again next week in the NCAA Super Regional.” UNG will now host 17th Wingate University (48-15), which is the No. 2 seed in the Southeast Region, on May 18-19 in a best-of-three series at Haines Stadium and Carolyn Hill in Cottrell Park with a spot in the May 25-31 NCAA Championship on the line. The games will take place on May 18 at 2 p.m., May 19 at noon and, if necessary, May 19 at 2:30 p.m. Kristen Davis won two throwing victories and Tybee Denton had a pitching victory for UNG in the regional. Sophie Moony picked up a backup. Hannah Forehand had a team-high four RBIs for the weekend and leads NCAA Division II with 76 RBIs this season. Ananthasane finishes 12th in the regional UNG golfer Maddie Ananthasane tied for 12th at the NCAA Division II Southeast Regional hosted May 8-10 by UNG at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. Ananthasane had a three-round score of 10 out of 226, highlighted by a final round of 2 out of 74. She moved up five places after starting the third round tied for 17th. The NCAA playoff appearance marked the third in three seasons for Ananthasane.

